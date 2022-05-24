BlockTrust and Village Roadshow Sign Deal To Bring Themed Parks to the Metaverse

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockTrust, a trusted authority for NFT marketplaces and a world leader in web3, blockchain technology and token utility, collaborates with Australia's largest theme park and entertainment operator, Village Roadshow, to launch a blockchain-powered loyalty program spanning across Theme Parks and Cinemas.

BlockTrust and Village Roadshow Signs Deal To Bring Themed Parks to the Metaverse

The next-generation loyalty program will start with an opportunity for fans to register for an NFT Membership Pass acting as their key to Village Roadshow's web3 world. Over time, the pass will deliver evolving benefits directly linked to each member's interaction with Village Roadshow experiences.

"We are ideating around this concept as the loyalty program of the future," says Village Roadshow CEO Clark Kirby. "One built on blockchain, levels up rewards and can be on-sold to new fans looking to fast track their Village Roadshow experience."

Evolutionary NFTs

Alongside the launch of the Membership Pass, Village Roadshow and BlockTrust will deliver the first "Evolutionary Collectible" to commemorate the launch of the widely anticipated Leviathan attraction at Sea World.

More than a series of collectibles, these NFTs are directly linked to the holders' behaviours, rewarding engagement through a range of online gamification and in-park activations, unlocking money can't buy benefits.

Sustainable Roadmap

Highlighting the company's strong commitment to a sustainable future, Village Roadshow's web3 offering is developed on an eco-friendly blockchain and the company is exploring various partnerships to ensure a carbon-neutral impact.

Customer-centric Eco-system

As part of Village Roadshow's web3 offering, Village Key holders will have access to a dedicated app that acts as the entry point to their personal web3 world. Much like a traditional wallet, this platform will allow fans to showcase and trade their NFTs. However, it will also include a strong social component, allowing them to connect with each other to collect, trade and play, and engage with the brand to receive exclusive digital and real-life benefits.

"NFTs and blockchain provide companies a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact with their consumers, recognising and rewarding their loyalty like never before. We ensure that the user experience and technologies used are purpose-fit while also assuring compliance and brand protection," says BlockTrust CoFounder Mike Alexander.

Pre-registration for Village Roadshow's Membership Pass NFT will be communicated shortly to Village Roadshow fans.

Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, states, "We're delighted to be part of BlockTrust's journey as they bridge companies entering web3. BlockTrust is introducing real utility to NFTs, creating business value and engagement for the broader community."

About BlockTrust

BlockTrust was established in 2020 by blockchain expert Michael Alexander and IT entrepreneur Michael Haywood. Alexander is the former CEO of EOS Venture Capital, a leading blockchain investor, and the CEO of Jefferies Bank in Asia Pacific. Dr. Haywood has developed technology platforms for various industries and is a Founder of the globally awarded LiveHire talent acquisition platform.

