BLOCKv and SmartMedia Technologies form SmartNFT™ Association, dedicated to utility, community and experience-driven NFT 2.0 protocols

The non-profit organization will continue to build and support the market-leading, open-source SmartNFT™ standards for engagement and utility.

DENVER, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading NFT platform BLOCKv and SmartMedia Technologies (SMT), the enterprise Web3 engagement platform the future is being built on, announced today the formation of the SmartNFT™ Association - a Swiss based non-profit focused on supercharging the utility of tokens and Web3 projects through the proliferation of its blockchain-agnostic SmartNFT™ protocol. The protocol, which was built by BLOCKv, leverages Web3 technology to drive engagement and utility and is already employed by a wealth of Fortune Global 500 companies, including Unilever, PepsiCo and Vodafone as an industry standard for enterprise web3 solutions.

SmartMedia Technologies and BLOCKv are launching the SmartNFT™ Association to further secure the future of the world's leading NFT standards and protocol. The association will open-source the SmartNFT™ Protocol, provide support to adopters and promote the use of custodial wallets as an accessible entry point to Web3 technology.

"Since BLOCKv launched in 2017, the team has developed an industry-leading technology stack that powers an NFT ecosystem favored by the world's most recognizable brands, including the NBA, Vodafone, Axe, and Doritos," said BLOCKv Co-founder Reeve Collins. "The BLOCKv protocol already arguably represents the most accessible entry point to Web3 available today, with over 7.3 million wallets created on the platform to date. Our vision with the SmartNFT™ Association is to lower this barrier to entry, and reward end-users for their engagement with SmartNFTs™ and the protocol at large - supercharging mass adoption simultaneously at both a user and enterprise level."

The SmartNFT™ Association will build upon the success of the BLOCKv platform by maintaining and further developing its protocol for building programmable, dynamic NFTs. This process will include the continued expansion of the functionality and validator network of the SmartNFT™ chain, the platform's proprietary blockchain, as well as supporting new community-driven initiatives built on the SmartNFT™ protocol. As part of the transition process, the Association will form a governance board of directors to support the association. The initial members of the board will be Tether and BLOCKv Co-founder Reeve Collins, SmartMedia Technologies CEO Tyler Moebius and BLOCKv Co-founder Lukas Fluri.

"SmartMedia Technologies' Enterprise Web3 engagement platform first adopted the SmartNFT™ protocol in 2018 and since leveraged it to drive deeper brand engagement and loyalty across 100+ Web3 campaigns, making the SmartMedia Stack the most trusted enterprise Web3 engagement platform in the world. "Our vision at SMT is to make Web3 easy, safe and open for both creators and enterprise," said SmartMedia Technologies CEO Tyler Moebius. "With the formation of the SmartNFT™ Association we can ensure that the future use of the SmartNFT™ protocol is properly governed and managed to the benefit of both the end users and the companies deploying it."

SmartMedia Technologies is also a founding member of the Linux OpenWallet Foundation alongside many of its partners Accenture, American Express and VISA.

BLOCKv has developed the world's leading protocol for creating and emitting intelligent Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) that act as a standardized framework for digital goods. The favored NFT protocol of the Fortune 500, BLOCKv enables anyone to create NFTs that can be distributed and collected through social media, augmented and virtual reality, GPS drops, QR codes and email, can be dynamically minted to a number of leading blockchains and are accessible from any internet enabled smart device, recreating the sensation of physical object ownership in the digital world. https://blockv.io

SmartMedia Technologies is the Enterprise Web3 engagement platform the future is being built on, making Web3 easy, safe and open for both users and Enterprise. The SmartMedia Stack, including its self-serve, no-code, drag and drop studio, enables creators to design and distribute tokens, 2-click web3 wallets, and spatial web experiences by leveraging the scale and reach of its Web3-enabled programmatic media platform. SmartMedia Technologies' end-to-end Web2-to-Web3 platform drives gamified engagement, acquisition and loyalty across a digital and mobile-first audience - ultimately delivering better business outcomes. https://smartmediatech.io

