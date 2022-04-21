BLOCKv Partners With Huobi To Launch Eco-Friendly 'Non Fungible Trees' Collection, Combining Digital Collectibles With Conservation

Earth Day-Themed Drop Will Plant 11 Trees For Each NFTree Sold

ZUG, Switzerland, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Earth Day, BLOCKv, the world's leading platform for creating, minting, and distributing highly-programmable, interactive digital assets, has teamed up with noted media artist CS LIM, Huobi NFT and the reforestation non-profit, One Tree Planted, to launch Non-Fungible Trees ("NFTrees"), an eco-friendly original digital artwork collection that offers real-world utility to its holders through its support of global reforestation efforts. Following the launch of their carbon-neutral blockchain last December, this collection is merely BLOCKv's latest endeavor in their work towards building out an environmentally friendly digital economy.

The multi-chain collection further expands BLOCKv's network of partnerships within the NFT space. For every NFTree that is purchased, One Tree Planted will be planting eleven living trees and NFTree owners' impact will become traceable on blockchain. The initiative offers holders the unique opportunity to simultaneously own distinctive digital art and contribute to environmental efforts–offsetting carbon and adding significant value to the world's natural resources.

"This marks an important step not only for us, but also for blockchain and NFTs more broadly," said Reeve Collins, co-founder of BLOCKv. "We are hoping to push digital asset technology forward beyond being merely carbon-neutral–we see blockchain and NFTs as tools that can be used to actively improve environmental efforts and awareness. The NFTrees clearly demonstrate a use case in which the power of the blockchain is harnessed to both provide an attractive experience for consumers and create a better physical society. More simply put: the digital world we're creating doesn't need to replace or damage the physical one we all share, and can actually work for the benefit of both."

NFTrees are available for purchase for $111 across multiple eco-friendly blockchains, including Huobi's HECO Chain, Polygon, and BLOCKv's own carbon-neutral blockchain. Thanks to a new NFT Bridge to be launched by BLOCKv, owners will be able to move their NFTree from one chain to another. Customers can purchase the collection on HuobiNFT/1Box Exchange, on OpenSea or via credit card on the BLOCKv-powered app NiftyWorld. Consumers will be able to drop or plant their virtual trees in a location chosen by the user via a map feature in the Nifty World wallet. This map will show all NFTrees planted across the globe, offering users a visual representation of the entire network created by this collection.

BLOCKv has been working with partners and global brands delivering NFT campaigns for over 3 years and some of their clients include Vodafone, NBA, Ben & Jerry's, Doritos, Selfridges and many more. The campaigns utilize geo-located NFTs and feature an augmented reality viewer delivering an exceptional and engaging experience, each of which are time-limited and customized to the needs of clients.

For more information on the NFTrees project, please visit https://www.nonfungibletrees.xyz/.

About BLOCKv

Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, BLOCKv is a platform for creating highly programmable, interactive NFTs that can be collected through social media, AR and VR, geo-location drops, QR codes, and more. Powered by the VEE token, BLOCKv offers businesses, creatives, and users a complete architecture integrated with multiple blockchains like Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and EOS. BLOCKv's unique NFTs represent a new standard for digital objects and have the ability to transform industries, as they form the foundation of the emerging virtual goods economy. For more information, please visit https://blockv.io/.

