Blockworks Hosts the Largest Asset Managers in the World for Digital Asset Summit in London

Blockworks

27 Feb, 2024, 04:00 ET

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockworks is hosting the Digital Asset Summit (DAS) 2024, which will take place in London on March 18-20. The event aims to connect professionals from traditional finance and the crypto industry, reflecting the growing interest of digital assets in the financial sector.

Michael Ippolito, co-founder of Blockworks, highlighted the institutional participation in this year's conference. "The momentum is now undeniable. This year's DAS will host several of the largest asset managers in the world, including BlackRock and Franklin Templeton, and the message from these financial giants is clear: digital assets are the future. As billions of assets and investment pour into the space, the institutional landscape will be unrecognizable in just a few years' time."

DAS 2024 promises to be the ultimate convergence point for financial institutions, family offices, financial advisors, investment banks, crypto protocols, exchanges, RIAs, hedge funds, prime brokers, venture capitalists, and other pivotal stakeholders. The London event is meticulously designed to foster engaging discussions, fireside chats, and networking opportunities – facilitating deep conversation and collaboration.

Key Highlights of DAS 2024:

  • Industry Leading Speakers: An impressive lineup of over 120 speakers, featuring industry giants like Tony Ashraf, Mathew McDermott, Min Teo, Brad Garlinghouse, Anthony Scaramucci, Sergey Nazarov, and Catherine Gu – to share invaluable insight and thoughtful.
  • Top-tier Networking: Unparalleled networking opportunities with representatives from over 200 of the largest institutions amid London's growing crypto scene.
  • Trusted Sponsors

Ruby Sponsors: Copper and zkSync
Diamond Sponsor: LMAX
Emerald Sponsors: 1RoundTable Partners/10T Holdings, Anchorage Digital, NEAR, Polymesh, Stellar Development Foundation, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

Platinum Sponsors: Amberdata, Avalanche, BitGo, Bullish, Circle, CME Group, dYdX Foundation, Fireblocks, Galaxy Digital, Hidden Road, Integral, Karpatkey, Kiln, Kinto, Kraken, Kujira Labs, MANTRA, Pyth, Ripple and Shardeum.

Gold Sponsors: Bank of Central, Chorus One, Cryptio, Fidelity Digital Assets, GSR, Haruko, Kaiko, Komainu, Ledn, Luna PR, Morpho, Sonarverse, Talos, The Tie, Uphold, and ZenLedger.

  • Packed Agenda: DAS 2024 will showcase an exceptional array of panels, fireside chats, networking sessions, and more, including our first "Investor Day" offering intimate insights in an exclusive media-free, camera-free setting.
  • Enchanted Afterparty in London: The Copper Experience invites attendees to a magical evening in Mayfair, featuring networking, cocktails, and entertainment, underscoring the event's commitment to creating memorable experiences.

For more information on DAS 2024 and to register, please visit the official website.

Contact:
Blockworks PR
Email: [email protected]
Website: blockworks.com/DAS

SOURCE Blockworks

