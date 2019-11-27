Blog Writing: Tips and Best Practices to Keep Readers Engaged

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Though it's an endeavor that many writers are passionate about, blog writing poses numerous challenges. These include, but aren't limited to, developing a central focus for the blog and maintaining inspiration to write. Arguably the greatest challenge is keeping readers engaged. Here are a few tips and best practices from Carola Jain, Spartan CMO that will not only help a blog writer develop strong content but better engage their audience, one post at a time.

To start, understand that while blog writing should have a focus – food, technology, travel, just to name a few examples – different types of content should be experimented with. If a food blogger typically discusses and ranks local restaurants they've recently dined at, perhaps they'd be inclined to vary their content with recipes or tips on increasing the flavor of meals. Blog readers have certain expectations when it comes to the content they consume, but this shouldn't come at the cost of variety.

The right headlines go a long way in engaging readers at the onset. There are a few rules to follow when crafting catchy headlines, however. First, avoid clickbait; keep them as accurate as possible to the content that awaits the reader. Second, keep them short; headlines shouldn't be any longer than 10 words, as they should get to the point with as few characters as possible. By following these rules, blog posts will engage readers before they get to the substantive matter.

Another tip to note is the accuracy of the information provided when blog writing. Instead of relying solely on general terms like "many" or "few," include statistics wherever appropriate. Percentages, fractions, and other stats help to expand upon the content being provided. They offer further insight to readers, which will keep them hooked. When this information is included, it increases the value of every blog post to readers.

Perhaps the most important practice that a blog writer can carry out is being passionate about what they write. Simply put, if one doesn't feel strongly about the content they produce, it will become evident to readers. Ergo, they're more likely to click away than stick around. Carola Jain, Spartan CMO, will attest to the importance of writing content that one has an interest in. This helps blog writers produce better content that will keep readers engaged in the long term.

These are just a few practices to follow when developing blog posts that keep readers engaged. By staying motivated, crafting content that both you and your readers will enjoy, engagement levels will benefit.

