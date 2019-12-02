Blogger Recipe Box Technology Wins Three International Silver Medals

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hometown Media (AHM) receives more prestigious accolades.

The technology platform for the Pinch It!™ Recipe Box App and Recipe Box Plugin™ for food blogs, influencer sites and websites has won three Silver Medals from the International Davey Awards for:

(PRNewsfoto/American Hometown Media) CuratorCrowd logo (PRNewsfoto/American Hometown Media)

"Best User Experience for Mobile"

"Best User Interface for Mobile"

"Best Themes for Mobile"

The International Davey Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms. AIVA members include executives from organizations such as Condé Nast, Disney, GE, Keller Crescent, Microsoft, MTV, Publicis, Sesame Workshops, Yahoo! and many more. David defeated the giant Goliath with a big idea and a little rock – the annual International Davey Awards honors the achievements of the "Creative Davids" who derive their strength from big ideas.

"This marks the sixth national or international award we have received for our Recipe Box technology in the last couple of months. With millions of users accessing this cloud-based platform, we know how well it performs for the blog, influencer and food sites that deploy it…now the rest of the creative, marketing and advertising community have recognized this achievement as well," says Founder and CEO Dan Hammond. "The truth is, food bloggers asked us to open up this proprietary technology to them. We are grateful that we listened and that they were right!"

AHM has received over thirty awards for its proprietary offerings, CuratorCrowd™ technology and user interface designs. More information can be found at www.americanhometownmedia.com

About American Hometown Media:

American Hometown Media (AHM) is the parent company to Just A Pinch Recipes (JustAPinch.com), one of the largest non-major media owned food sites and the largest repository of user-posted recipes on the internet, the Just A Pinch Food Group, a Premium Publisher Group (PPG) for a select group of food-only bloggers, the AHM Ad Management Platform which delivers programmatic monetization of websites for a wide range of verticals including food, lifestyle, tech, and beauty, and CuratorCrowd™ cloud-based technology offerings that increase revenue by driving new traffic, expanding reach, increasing user engagement, enhancing SEO, and growing email lists. Based on over eight years of development, this proven technology already powers millions of online recipe site users.

SOURCE American Hometown Media

Related Links

http://www.americanhometownmedia.com

