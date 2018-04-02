Blogger, Rochelle BaRoss, Finalist for International Pet Industry Awards

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence resident Rochelle BaRoss, founder and curator of The Broke Dog, has recently been announced as a finalist for two BlogPaws Nose-to-Nose Awards. BlogPaws is the first professional association and conference designed by and for pet bloggers and social media influencers. BaRoss was selected as a finalist for the Best Photo on a Pet Blog category as well as for the inaugural Founders' Award, created to honor an individual with passion and persistence, a sense of community, and engagement in animal welfare.

Rochelle BaRoss, Blogger at The Broke Dog, and Henry, the canine inspiration for the blog. [Photo by Petra Romano] Rochelle BaRoss, Blogger at The Broke Dog, and Henry, the canine inspiration for the blog. [Photo by Petra Romano]

Designed to honor the best of the best in the pet blogging and pet social media influencer world, the BlogPaws Nose-to-Nose Awards' panel of industry professionals selected 52 finalists in 13 categories. The 13 winners will be chosen by judges based on creativity, expertise and performance in their respective categories.

Winners will be revealed at an exclusive red-carpet ceremony at the ninth annual pet-friendly BlogPaws Conference which will be taking place April 18 through April 20 in Kansas City, Missouri at the Sheraton Kansas City. Winners will receive a trophy, recognition by peers, social coverage, press coverage and more.

About Rochelle BaRoss and The Broke Dog

Rochelle BaRoss is an accessory designer by day and a blogger by night. The Broke Dog started in 2015 in Brooklyn, New York when Rochelle adopted a terrier mix, Henry. As she discovered innovative ways to save money on Henry's care, she made it her mission to share them with other dog owners and the blog was born. She focuses on product reviews, DIY tutorials, tips and tricks, and small business spotlights as well as supply drives for local rescues. Rochelle also owns Brooklyn Bowtied, an online shop that sells bow ties for dogs, and plans to launch Providence Pup, a resource for New England dog owners, in 2018. She now resides in Providence, Rhode Island and loves her new home and dog community! To learn more, visit www.thebrokedog.com

Contact

Rochelle BaRoss

201-450-2717

192636@email4pr.com

www.thebrokedog.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blogger-rochelle-baross-finalist-for-international-pet-industry-awards-300622379.html

SOURCE Rochelle BaRoss

Related Links

http://www.thebrokedog.com

