Blogging Pioneer Sherry Bennett Celebrates 29 Years Online - Sharing the Secrets Behind Her 7-Figure Blog Empire

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Long before social media influencers and content creators took over the internet, Sherry Bennett was already paving the way. This month marks 29 years since she began her blogging journey, an extraordinary milestone that places her among the earliest digital entrepreneurs in the world.

What began in 1996 as a simple website has grown into a thriving blog empire, spanning multiple successful sites and generating several million dollars in revenue. Over nearly three decades, Bennett has witnessed the transformation of blogging from personal sharing into a sophisticated and extremely lucrative business model.

"When I started blogging, there were no social media platforms, no WordPress, no tools or guides to follow," Bennett said. "It was all trial and error. To still be doing this 29 years later, and making a living doing something I love, is incredibly rewarding."

Through her latest platform, TheBloggingQueen.com, Sherry Bennett shares expert advice and actionable tips drawn directly from her decades of real-world experience. As a result, the site has become a go-to destination for new and aspiring bloggers.

For those who want a more structured approach, Ms. Bennett created her signature course, "Blogging Step-by-Step," a comprehensive guide to blogging. The course walks new bloggers through every phase of building a successful blog - from choosing a niche and a name and setting up a site to creating content, growing traffic, and monetizing effectively.

Bennett's longevity in the digital space gives her a unique perspective on the evolution of online business. From early HTML pages to today's highly automated content systems, she's seen the entire landscape shift - and continues to adapt with each new trend.

To celebrate her 29-year milestone, Sherry Bennett has introduced her newest course, "Build a Blog Empire," designed for intermediate and advanced bloggers who are ready to scale further. In this in-depth program, she reveals the exact strategies, monetization systems, and traffic-growth methods that she has personally used to create and grow her own 7-figure blog empire.

"Build a Blog Empire takes everything I've learned from nearly 30 years in this business and distills it into a roadmap that any serious blogger can follow," Bennett said. "I created it to show that success in blogging isn't about luck or viral moments - it's about strategy, and structure."

Beyond her courses, Sherry Bennett also encourages other entrepreneurs, helping them improve their digital presence, and design long-term business systems that support both financial freedom and creative fulfillment. Her mission is to empower others to build sustainable, ethical online businesses that stand the test of time - just as hers has.

