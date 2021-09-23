Bloktopia raises $4.2m for its VR metaverse. Round led by Animoca Brands, Jake Paul & Bitboy

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloktopia, the virtual reality metaverse which will allow users to Learn, Earn, Play and Create and provides a central hub for everything cryptocurrency related - today announced that it has closed its private rounds.

Investment was led by Animoca Brands and also includes backing from Jake Paul's Anti Fund, Polygon, Bitboy (Ben Armstrong), Wendy-O, X21, Genblock, AU21, Avalanche, Shima Capital, TKX Capital, Kucoin Labs, DuckDAO, Dreamboat Capital and Magnus Capital.

Bloktopia also released a list of the brands that will be taking up residency. The brands, referred to as 'Anchor Tenants', will occupy the spaces in the prime locations of the virtual reality skyscraper, where they will share exclusive and immersive content. Confirmed Anchor Tenants include lead investor's Animoca Brands, they are joined by renowned crypto brands Polygon, Avalanche, Dextools, DuckDao, Anti Fund, Polkastarter, Travala, Kucoin, Collateral and influencers Jake Paul, Bitboy and Wendy-O, with Bloktopia reporting that several more agreements are in the process of being finalised.

Ross Tavakoli, CEO of Bloktopia said: "We were overwhelmed with the interest that we have had from investors, and are delighted to be able to close our private round of funding with some amazing backers."

Tavakoli went on to say: "We want the biggest and best brands in Bloktopia, so we're also really pleased to be able to announce the tenants that will be joining us. We want to offer not only the best content that crypto has to offer, but the best content that anyone has to offer on any platform".

The final $700,000 to complete the raise at $4.9m will be raised in the IDO for the native token $BLOK, which has been confirmed for the 5th and 6th October, 2021. The IDO will be hosted on the Seedify, Red Kite, OxBull and TrustPad launchpads.

About Bloktopia

Bloktopia is a VR skyscraper made up of 21 floors to commemorate 21 million Bitcoin. It will act as a central hub and welcome all levels of crypto experience. For the first time ever, users will have access to crypto information and immersive content all in one place.

Learn, Earn, Play and Create.

Educate yourself in the basics of crypto or engage in more advanced learning from some of the world leading minds in the industry, earn revenue through real estate ownership & advertising, play games with friends, build networks and much more.

