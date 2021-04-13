Blomberg Earns ENERGY STAR® Sustained Excellence Award for Third Time

"A focus on energy efficiency and living in harmony with nature is one of Blomberg's key missions as a growing major appliance brand among builders, designers, and architects of multi-unit homes," said Salih Zeki Bugay, director of marketing and product management. "We pride ourselves on manufacturing major appliances that meet LEED energy efficiency requirements and provide a beautiful fit and finish for any living space. Along with our parent company Arçelik A.Ş.—the only Turkish industrial company listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index—we incorporate the concepts of conservation and sustainability into every aspect of our business."

Blomberg works with distribution partners throughout the US and Canada to offer 20 kitchen and laundry appliances that have achieved EPA Most Efficient certification.

The 2021 ENERGY STAR recognition stems from Blomberg's recent achievements.

Innovative products: Fifteen Blomberg appliances are among the products awarded the 2021 ENERGY STAR Most Efficient mark. To encourage faster marketplace entry for emerging technologies, this coveted extension of the ENERGY STAR label singles out appliances that meet rigorous energy-efficiency criteria and deliver significant innovation.

Industry leadership: Blomberg's product team worked directly with ENERGY STAR in 2020, providing technical comments on proposed ENERGY STAR and ENERGY STAR Most Efficient criteria changes and presenting on emerging technology at the annual ENERGY STAR Partner Meeting. The company also educates and actively engages with industry stakeholder groups, including offering ENERGY STAR training to architects, designers, and builders.

"We at Beko US, Inc. are dedicated to designing, manufacturing, and introducing continuous sustainable products to the marketplace. Not just our products, but our lifestyles are shaped by sustainability—using natural resources as efficiently as possible, being conscious about our own and our customers' health and wellbeing, and making a commitment to the environment," Bugay said. "Our partnership with ENERGY STAR is key to accomplishing this goal. We are incredibly honored to be recognized for our efforts and ongoing investment in the planet's future."

"I congratulate the 2021 ENERGY STAR award winners," US Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan said. "They inspire all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

About Blomberg

Established in 1883 in Germany, Blomberg has delivered quality and innovation in the appliance and metal industries for more than 135 years. Arçelik A.Ş., the third largest appliance manufacturer in Europe, acquired Blomberg in 2002. As a widely valued international name, Blomberg has established itself in North America since 2008 with an ever-expanding line of contemporary European design and energy-efficient products for builders, designers, and architects of multi-unit developments as well as single-family homes. The company utilizes the most advanced technology and highest quality materials to achieve cutting-edge performance found in larger footprint homes but optimized for smaller urban living spaces. For more information, visit https://www.blombergappliances.com.

About Beko U.S., Inc.

Beko US, Inc., a subsidiary of Arçelik, is committed to developing technologically advanced, energy efficient home appliances under two brands. The Beko brand has presence in more than 140 countries and is the leading freestanding appliance brand in Europe. The Blomberg brand has been a leading choice of developers across North America since 2006. From 2017 to 2019, Beko US, Inc. received the Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for its outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through energy efficiency. In 2020 and 2021, Beko US, Inc. also was recognized with an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award, the program's highest honor. For more information, visit beko.com/us-en or blombergappliances.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and

https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers.

SOURCE Blomberg

Related Links

https://www.blombergappliances.com

