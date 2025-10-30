Blondie's No Exit Deluxe Reissue -- Remastered, Expanded, and Available for the First Time on Vinyl -- Out This Friday via BMG

Watch New ' No Exit Interrogation Tapes' Now

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week marks the official release of the No Exit Deluxe Edition, Blondie's newly remastered and expanded reissue of the band's landmark 1999 comeback album.Out Friday via BMG and available in digital, 2CD, crystal glass clear 2LP, and black 2LP vinyl pressings, the definitive new edition celebrates one of Blondie's most pivotal chapters — the moment Debbie Harry, Chris Stein, Clem Burke, and Jimmy Destri reunited after a 17-year hiatus to reclaim their place on the global stage.

Blondie - No Exit (Credit Rob Roth) No Exit Deluxe Edition

No Exit's return is accompanied by The No Exit Interrogation Tapes— a newly created, tongue-in-cheek short film by Rob Roth capturing Chris and Debbie's wry humor and creative chemistry in their own words. Watch it now: youtube.com/watch?v=njk-T4twmh4 .

Debbie Harry reflects on the mindset that shaped the band's reunion and the making of No Exit: "It was important to us that this album remain, above all else, a creative pursuit. We weren't thinking about touring or nostalgia — our focus was entirely on creating new work."

Jimmy Destri on those early sessions: "We began the reunion very bare bones. I think it was Debbie's idea to go down to this extremely minimalist studio on Ludlow Street with just the four of us. No bass. Chris with a guitar, Debbie with a feedbacking microphone, Clem on an old kit, and I had a cheap electric piano. It just clicked. It still sounded like the four of us."

Chris Stein offers a broader reflection on the album's place in Blondie's timeline: "I was just surprised to realize that No Exit marked the (thus far) halfway point of the Blondie 50+ year arc. Cool record."

Available for the first time ever on vinyl, the No Exit Deluxe Edition features the global hit "Maria," fan favorites like "Nothing Is Real But the Girl" and "Under the Gun," and remixes including "No Exit" (feat. Coolio & Loud Allstars) and "Maria (Ether Dub Mix)." The expanded tracklist also includes the rarity "Hot Shot" — originally exclusive to the Japanese release — newly mixed by David Wrench (David Byrne, The Pretenders, Frank Ocean). The reissue was produced by Tommy Manzi and Steve Rosenthal, with mastering and restoration by Jessica Thompson.

The album's visual legacy has also been reimagined by longtime Blondie creative director Rob Roth, who photographed the original No Exit artwork inside the legendary NYC nightclub Mother. For the deluxe edition, Roth revisits that world of late-'90s voyeurism and glamour with fresh imagery and design updates.

Originally released in 1999, No Exit marked a bold and fearless reinvention — bridging Blondie's punk roots with a contemporary pop sensibility that resonated across generations. The album became a global success, led by "Maria," which hit No. 1 in the UK exactly 20 years after "Heart of Glass."

The deluxe edition lands with added poignancy following the passing of drummer Clem Burke earlier this year. His energy and precision are felt throughout No Exit, standing as a testament to his enduring spirit and vital role in shaping Blondie's sound.

The No Exit Deluxe Edition is out Friday via BMG: https://blondie.lnk.to/NoExit2025PR .

For information about Blondie, please contact:

Sarah Usher - SU PR

[email protected]

443-350-4900

SOURCE Blondie