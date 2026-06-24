Blood Cancer United and BeOne Medicines Announce Expanded Partnership to Advance Patient Support and Community for People Impacted by Blood Cancer

Three-year, first-of-its kind collaboration will broaden access to trusted education, personalized support and community programs for blood cancer patients and families

WASHINGTON and SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blood Cancer United announced an expanded, multi-year partnership with BeOne Medicines, a global oncology company, to help improve outcomes for people impacted by blood cancer through enhanced patient support, education, and community engagement.

"At the heart of this partnership is a shared belief that no one should face blood cancer alone," said E. Anders Kolb, M.D., President and CEO of Blood Cancer United. "Together with BeOne Medicines, we are expanding access to trusted support, empowering patients and families with knowledge, and building communities of care that help people navigate every stage, from diagnosis through survivorship, with strength and hope."

Through this new partnership model, United for Support and United for Community, BeOne Medicines is deepening its impact with an investment of $5 million over the next three years, building on more than $3.2 million in support since 2022. Focused on expanding access to Blood Cancer United's trusted resources, strengthening patients' connections to care, and mobilizing communities nationwide, this work will support patients across the blood cancer continuum of care while increasing access to information, services, and community connections that shape better outcomes.

"At BeOne Medicines, putting patients first is a core value that guides everything we do," said John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of BeOne Medicines. "Blood Cancer United has long been a trusted resource for people impacted by blood cancer, and we are proud to support their critical work to reach more patients and families with education, support and community resources. This partnership reflects our belief that developing foundational medicines must go hand in hand with helping patients access the support they need, while ensuring their voices inform how we advance innovation."

Expanding Patient Education, Support, and Access Across the Blood Cancer Community

Through United for Support, the partnership is focusing on delivering timely and accurate information and personalized support to patients, families and caregivers navigating a blood cancer diagnosis. With BeOne Medicines' support, Blood Cancer United is expanding the following services and resources:

Expert-led educational webcasts and resources for people living with blood cancers such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)

The Clinical Trial Support Center (CTSC), which offers personalized guidance to help patients explore and access clinical trials

Virtual and in-person Blood Cancer Conferences across the country that provide free education about offering treatment options, emerging therapies, survivorship support, and more

Expansion of the Uniter ™ platform, which connects patients to personalized support earlier in their diagnosis through integration with healthcare systems

platform, which connects patients to personalized support earlier in their diagnosis through integration with healthcare systems Advocacy efforts that elevate patient voices, break down barriers and help expand access to care and treatments through public policy engagement

Building Connection and Mobilizing Communities

Through United for Community, the partnership will also help bring together patients, families, caregivers, employees, and advocates nationwide to foster connection while raising awareness and engagement in support of people affected by blood cancer.

A cornerstone of this work is Light The Night®, Blood Cancer United's flagship community event. BeOne Medicines has served as National Presenting Sponsor of Survivorship & Hope since 2024, and through this expanded partnership will continue that support through 2030, helping power nearly 100 events annually across the U.S. that unite communities to honor survivors, remember loved ones, and support patients and families.

Driving Measurable Impact

With a combined investment and coordinated approach, this partnership is positioned to:

Expand access to lifesaving information and support services

Strengthen connections between patients and raise awareness of treatment resources

Increase community engagement and national visibility around blood cancer

Elevate patient voices to help drive meaningful policy change

Blood Cancer United's bold goal remains central to this work: enabling patients with blood cancer to gain more than one million years of life by 2040.

About Blood Cancer United

Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit dedicated to funding blood cancer research, advancing patient access to treatments, and providing free education and support services. Since 1949, the organization has led efforts to improve outcomes for people living with blood cancer and continues to drive progress toward cures and better quality of life.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments for cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The Company has a growing global team spanning six continents who are driven by scientific excellence and exceptional speed to reach more patients than ever before. To learn more about BeOne, please visit www.beonemedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

For Blood Cancer United

Melissa Valentino + 1 718-597-6977

[email protected]

For BeOne Medicines

Kyle Blankenship + 1 667-351-5176

[email protected]

SOURCE BLOOD CANCER UNITED, INC.