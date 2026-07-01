Blood Cancer United Welcomes New Board Members & Philanthropy Leadership

Charles Arnold is a retired KPMG partner with over 30 years of experience in AI, management consulting, outsourcing, shared services, and broader corporate operating model design. Roles throughout his career inside and outside of KPMG have included CTO and COO positions, as well as both practice and industry leadership roles. Prior to retirement, Arnold led KPMG's AI transformation office, spearheading its US adoption strategy. A long-time volunteer and supporter of the organization in honor of and now in memory of his late wife, Kate, Arnold has participated in dozens of events, raised critical funds and has served as the Board Chair for Blood Cancer United's Illinois Region.

Paul Fonteyne spent more than 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry in a number of leadership roles. In 2019, he retired from his role as Chairman and CEO of Boehringer-Ingelheim USA. Throughout his career, Fonteyne has served on numerous for- and non-profit boards and currently sits on a number of public and private biotech boards. He also serves as an Executive in Residence to Canaan Partners, a Venture Capital Fund dedicated to Health Care and Technology early-stage venture investing. Fonteyne holds an MS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Brussels and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.

A. Marc Harrison, M.D. is a global healthcare leader and physician executive focused on transforming care delivery, financing, and patient experience. He serves as Senior Advisor to TowerBrook Advisors, Chair of the TowerBrook Healthcare Institute, and Strategic Advisor to General Catalyst. Previously, Harrison was the founding CEO of HATCo and President and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, where he advanced innovation, access, and value based care. Earlier, he held senior leadership roles at Cleveland Clinic. A pediatric critical care physician, Dr. Harrison is a two-time cancer survivor, nine-time Ironman and the author of Possibility Unleashed.

Jeff Shaw is Senior Managing Director Emeritus at Bridge Investment Group and former CEO of Bridge Commercial Real Estate, where he led a seasoned team overseeing millions of square feet of assets nationwide. With more than 30 years in commercial real estate, he has completed thousands of office leases, held leadership roles with top firms including JLL and CBRE and has been recognized with numerous awards within the industry. Shaw currently advises on leasing strategy and serves on the Board of the National Association of REALTORS. A dedicated philanthropist, he has chaired a number of committees for Blood Cancer United locally in Atlanta and most recently served as the Chair of the National Philanthropy Committee from 2024 – 2026.

"We are proud to welcome leaders whose expertise and deep commitment to our mission will help accelerate progress for patients," said E. Anders Kolb, M.D., President and CEO of Blood Cancer United. "Together, we will advance groundbreaking research, expand access to care, strengthen support and resources, and ensure every person affected by blood cancer has the opportunity to live longer, better lives."

Blood Cancer United's new board members will serve under new Board Chair, Freda Wang, who heads the executive committee comprised of existing members: Yvette Trermonti, Vice Chair; Rich Bagger, Secretary-Treasurer; and Janice L. Gabrilove, M.D., Director-At-Large.

Members continuing to serve out their board terms include: Leroy M. Ball; Mark J. Barrenechea; Sharon Castellino, M.D., MSc; Casey Cunningham, M.D.; Mike Farmer; Ari Melnick, M.D.; Alex Okafor; Jim Reddoch, Ph.D.; Rayne H. Rouce, M.D.; Lilian Stern; and Alessandra Tocco.

Lynne O'Brien, Marla Persky, Richard Rendina, Robert Rosen and Jeff Sachs completed their terms and exited the board on June 30, 2026.

Learn more about Blood Cancer United's Board of Directors here.

Board Philanthropy-Focused Sub-Committee Welcomes New Member

In addition to its four new board members, Blood Cancer United is proud to welcome Jamal K. Muashsher, President & CEO of Valvoline Global Operations, to its National Philanthropy Committee. This non-governing sub-committee to the National Board of Directors supports the advancement of individual and corporate philanthropy. Under Muashsher's leadership, Valvoline committed to a five-year partnership with Blood Cancer United in 2024 to support pediatric blood cancer initiatives. In his role, he will work with other committee members in collaboration with Blood Cancer United's leadership to help advance revenue opportunities to fund the organization's mission.

Reporters seeking additional information can contact [email protected].

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. Since their founding in 1949, the organization has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. Blood Cancer United funds innovative research, offers free resources and personalized support, and advocates at state and national levels for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients. To learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org.

SOURCE BLOOD CANCER UNITED, INC.