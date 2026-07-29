The Harry T. Mangurian, Jr. Foundation Surpasses $25 Million in Support of Blood Cancer United With New $4 Million Commitment

Funding will support clinical trials, pediatric research, early-career scientists, and promising new treatments

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) today announced a new $4 million commitment from The Harry T. Mangurian, Jr. Foundation, bringing the foundation's total support to more than $25 million over 15 years. The investment will help Blood Cancer United accelerate progress in blood cancer research at a pivotal time for science and innovation while advancing initiatives the foundation helped bring to life.

For more than a decade, The Harry T. Mangurian, Jr. Foundation has been one of Blood Cancer United's most impactful philanthropic partners, advancing breakthrough research, clinical trials, pediatric cancer initiatives, and community fundraising through Light The Night.

"Scientific progress depends on bold, long-term investments," said E. Anders Kolb, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Blood Cancer United. "The Harry T. Mangurian, Jr. Foundation has consistently helped move promising ideas from discovery to impact for patients. Their extraordinary partnership has helped fuel innovation for more than 15 years, and this new commitment will accelerate progress when it is needed most."

At a glance

The Harry T. Mangurian, Jr. Foundation's impact includes:

More than $25 million invested in Blood Cancer United initiatives over 15 years

Early investment in Brian Druker, M.D.'s research on mutations and genetic screening strategies that helped make the Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial possible, as well as leadership support for the trial itself.

Early funding that helped launch The Dare to Dream Project

Longtime partnership with Light The Night

A new $4 million investment to advance future breakthroughs

The $4 million commitment will support:

AI-powered research innovation to speed clinical trials, improve efficiency, and accelerate discoveries through programs such as Beat AML

to speed clinical trials, improve efficiency, and accelerate discoveries through programs such as Beat AML Pediatric cancer research through the PedAL Master Clinical Trial, helping bring promising treatments to children faster

through the PedAL Master Clinical Trial, helping bring promising treatments to children faster Early-career scientists through the Career Development Program that help sustain promising research

through the Career Development Program that help sustain promising research Emerging therapies through the Therapy Acceleration Program® (TAP), which supports innovative biotech companies developing new treatments for blood cancer patients

Building on a legacy of impact

Over the course of its partnership with Blood Cancer United, The Harry T. Mangurian, Jr. Foundation has helped advance research that has changed treatment approaches, enabled innovative clinical trials, expanded opportunities for children with blood cancer, and supported countless patients and families.

Today, initiatives made possible by the foundation's support continue to drive measurable impact. Beat AML has screened more than 1,850 patients and enrolled more than 640 patients in studies, while The Dare to Dream Project has invested more than $41 million in pediatric research since 2019.

"We are pleased to provide this continuing support for Blood Cancer United's ongoing battle against blood cancers. From our initial support for the Beat AML and Dare to Dream projects to the new initiatives in AI powered research and pediatric cancer, we applaud the progress that Blood Cancer United has achieved and look forward to future successes in these areas," said Stephen Mehallis, President of The Harry T. Mangurian, Jr. Foundation.

Reporters seeking additional information can contact [email protected].

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. Since their founding in 1949, the organization has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. Blood Cancer United funds innovative research, offers free resources and personalized support, and advocates at state and national levels for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients. To learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org.

SOURCE BLOOD CANCER UNITED, INC.