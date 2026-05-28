Blood Cancer United Data at 2026 ASCO and EHA Highlight Beat AML Progress, Patient Experience Insights and Access Barriers

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Cancer United announced today that new data across its portfolio of funded research will be presented in more than 50 abstracts at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress in Stockholm.

"Across the range of clinical and health-services research activities that we support, data and insights are being generated that pave the way for even more treatments that not only extend life but also make living with blood cancer more manageable," said Lore Gruenbaum, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, Blood Cancer United. "We're seeing scientific progress and we are learning important lessons for clinical practice at once — data that point to new therapies, more effective ways to use our current treatments, but also findings that highlight the real-world barriers and experiences patients face."

Blood Cancer United-funded researchers will present findings spanning novel treatment approaches and optimization strategies, real-world access and cost barriers, and efforts to improve clinical trial engagement and quality of life for patients and caregivers. Fifteen current and former partners of Blood Cancer United's venture philanthropy program, the Therapy Acceleration Program (TAP), will present the latest updates from their ongoing trials.

Results from Blood Cancer United's Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial, highlighting OPTI-AML, a randomized phase 2 study comparing the standard 28-day venetoclax schedule vs the 14-day reduced venetoclax given with azacitidine for two cycles, in newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients aged 60 and older, will be presented in an oral session at the EHA Congress.

Following is an overview of key data that will be presented at ASCO and EHA:

Optimizing Therapy in Older Adults with AML

Uma Borate, M.D., of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) in Columbus, will present results from the Opti-AML randomized phase 2 substudy of the Beat AML Master Clinical Trial.

A significant challenge for older adults with AML receiving venetoclax and azacitidine at the currently approved dose and schedule is the development of prolonged low blood counts, which can increase the risk of serious infections and bleeding.

The OPTI-AML study evaluated shortening venetoclax to 14 days with azacitidine, compared to the standard 28-day schedule for the first two cycles, with a goal of maintaining similar response rates while reducing treatment-related toxicity.

Complete remission rates were 49% for patients receiving the 28-day schedule compared with 43% for those receiving the 14-day schedule, with similar side effect profiles. Response rates varied across AML subsets with different genetic mutations, reinforcing that AML is not a single disease, but many different diseases that require targeted therapies.

The findings highlight an important clinical challenge: while the standard 28‑day regimen remains more effective overall, it can be difficult to deliver consistently in practice due to treatment‑related side effects and interruptions. At the same time, shortening treatment to 14 days may provide comparable benefit to various subsets of AML, underscoring the need for continued research to optimize treatment duration and tailor therapy based on disease biology.

Blood Cancer United Chief Scientific Officer Lore Gruenbaum, Ph.D., is available to provide perspectives on pivotal blood cancer data presented at both the 2026 ASCO and EHA Annual Meetings.

Blood Cancer United Executive Research Lead, Beat AML Master Clinical Trial Ashley Yocum, Ph.D., is available to discuss Beat AML findings at EHA.

About Blood Cancer United

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. Since their founding in 1949, the organization has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. Blood Cancer United funds innovative research, offers free resources and personalized support, and advocates at state and national levels for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients. To learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org.

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SOURCE Blood Cancer United® formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society