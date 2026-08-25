Blood Cancer United Launches 2026 Light The Night Season During Blood Cancer Awareness Month

Uniting survivors, caregivers, and supporters, Light The Night honors those affected by blood cancer while raising critical funds for research, patient support, and advocacy. Participants carry illuminated lanterns during a guided evening walk, symbolizing hope, remembrance, and their shared commitment to Blood Cancer United's mission and the blood cancer community.

Every lantern carried at Light The Night represents hope, strength, and a shared commitment to changing what's possible for blood cancer patients," said Coker Powell, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Blood Cancer United. "Together, participants, volunteers, donors, and sponsors are helping accelerate research, expand support services, and create a brighter future for families impacted by blood cancer."

Stories of Hope and Inspiration

Throughout the season, Light The Night honors blood cancer patients, survivors, or family members who share their inspiring stories of strength and courage. This year's National Honored Hero is Lennox, who was diagnosed at just eight-months-old with multifocal single-system Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH), a rare type of blood cancer. He eventually entered a clinical trial and completed treatment this past December. Now three years old, Lennox is doing well and his story is a reminder that every medical breakthrough brings hope and more time for blood cancer patients and their families. Additionally, each Blood Cancer United Region recognizes a local Honored Hero at their respective events.

Lighting the Way Together

Blood Cancer United proudly acknowledges the generosity and support of Light The Night's 2026 National Sponsors who help expand the reach and impact of the events.

National Presenting Sponsor of Survivorship and Hope: BeOne Medicines

Leading Lights: AbbVie, The Wawa Foundation

Fundraising Heroes: Builders FirstSource

Luminary: Amgen, AstraZeneca, Genentech, Gilead and Kite Oncology, Lilly, Novartis, Onco 360 Oncology Pharmacy, Pfizer, Syndax

To find or register for a Light The Night event, visit www.lightthenight.org/search-events.

For media inquiries or interview requests, contact [email protected].

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. Since their founding in 1949, the organization has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. Blood Cancer United funds innovative research, offers free resources and personalized support, and advocates at state and national levels for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients. To learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org.

SOURCE BLOOD CANCER UNITED, INC.