Blood Cancer United Showcases Bold Research and Vision at 2025 ASH Annual Meeting

Data from Master Clinical Trials—focused on transforming care for patients with acute myeloid leukemia—will be presented at ASH.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Cancer United®—formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society—will celebrate new data presented by Blood Cancer United funded grantees at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition (December 6-9, 2025).

"We are excited to see firsthand at the ASH Annual Meeting the scientific breakthroughs that provide life-changing benefits for more patients, helping to extend and improve their lives and move us closer to achieving durable remission for more patients with blood cancer," says Lore Gruenbaum, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Blood Cancer United.

Blood Cancer United will present findings from four sub-studies from its Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial and Pediatric Acute Leukemia Master Clinical Trial (PedAL).

Data from Beat AML—the first ever collaborative precision medicine clinical trial in blood cancer—include an oral presentation of an analysis from over 2,000 venetoclax treated patients that incorporates clinical and genomic features to improve the assessment of patient prognosis, an important factor in clinical practice. A second oral presentation reports an analysis of the impact of mutations in RAS genes on the prognosis of patients who have acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with NPM1 mutations. A trial in progress poster presentation introduces a Beat AML sub-study assessing the efficacy of the combination of ficlatuzumab, a first-in-class anti-hepatocyte growth factor antibody, with azacytidine and venetoclax. The abstract from PedAL—the first integrated, global, pediatric acute leukemia master clinical trial—identifies opportunities to optimize treatments for children with AML.

On the heels of the FDA's approval of ziftomenib for the treatment of adults with an advanced form of AML with a mutation in a gene called NPM1, we will see new data on the use of this and other menin inhibitors at ASH. The early drug discovery work that led to the development of ziftomenib was supported through the Therapy Acceleration Program® (TAP). At the meeting, two oral presentations on combination studies of ziftomenib, venetoclax and azacitidine in newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory AML will be presented.

Fifteen current and former TAP biotech partners will present more than 50 abstracts—including eight oral presentations—showcasing promising clinical results across blood cancers, including AML, myelodysplastic syndrome, large granular lymphocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, T-cell lymphoma and more.

Studies funded through Blood Cancer United's Academic Research Grant Program, Equity in Access Research Program, Influential Medicine Providing Access to Clinical Trials and Student Mentorship and Research Training (SMART) Program will be presented throughout the meeting.

This research evaluates opportunities to improve cancer care quality for patients with all types of blood cancer, including the impact of travel and insurance type on access to care.

Blood Cancer United leaders and experts are available to discuss Blood Cancer United supported studies and provide comments on other data at the meeting.

Further information on Blood Cancer United's research portfolio is available at bloodcancerunited.org/research.

Additional details on key presentations from Blood Cancer United funded researchers at ASH are available below. The full ASH Annual Meeting 2025 abstracts are available here.

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. The organization's mission is to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. To achieve it, Blood Cancer United brings together a community of people—patients and their families, volunteers, healthcare providers, scientists, staff, partners, fundraisers, and philanthropists—who believe all blood cancer patients deserve longer, fuller lives.

Since the organization's founding in 1949, it has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancers—including leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, and myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Blood Cancer United offers free, trustworthy resources, personalized support, and community for anyone affected by blood cancer. The organization has invested more than $2 billion in research, which continues to increase survival rates. Blood Cancer United advocates nationally and locally for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients.

For support and to learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org. Patients can contact blood cancer information specialists at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Connect with the organization on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Ryan McDonald

Blood Cancer United

[email protected]

SOURCE Blood Cancer United® formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society