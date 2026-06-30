Participants of Blood Cancer United's annual ride help fuel research, patient support, and advocacy through a one-of-a-kind cycling experience

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Cancer United, formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, will bring together more than a thousand cyclists in Mequon, Wisconsin, from July 25–26 for the 34th Annual Scenic Shore Bike Tour. Offering 25-, 75-, 100-, and 150-mile route options along the Lake Michigan shoreline, this two-day ride unites participants from local communities and across the nation to raise critical funds and support for people impacted by blood cancer.

Scenic Shore Bike Tour Returns to Lake Michigan Drawing Cyclists of All Abilities

For more than 75 years, Blood Cancer United has been at the forefront of progress in blood cancers—advancing research, expanding access to care, and advocating for patients nationwide. Events like Scenic Shore help fuel this work to carry out the organization's mission.

"Scenic Shore is more than a bike ride—it's a powerful community united by purpose," said Coker Powell, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Blood Cancer United. "Whether you're riding solo, with family, or as part of a team, every mile helps bring hope to patients and families facing blood cancer."

For more than three decades, participants have traveled near and far to ride in support of patients like Amira, this year's Scenic Shore Honored Hero. Diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age two, she endured intensive treatment—including a rare reaction to chemotherapy. Amira's story is one of remarkable resilience and one sure to inspire supporters—two years after her diagnosis she was declared cancer-free in 2023 and is now thriving in first grade.

To learn more or register to ride visit: www.bloodcancerunited.org/scenicshore

Event Details

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Start Location: Concordia University, Mequon, WI

Concordia University, Mequon, WI Distance Options: 25, 75, or 100 miles

25, 75, or 100 miles Highlights: 7:30 AM kickoff with opening ceremony Scenic 75-mile ride to Red Arrow Park in Manitowoc, WI Evening dinner and lakeside celebration



Sunday, July 26, 2026

End Location: John Miles Park, Sturgeon Bay, WI

John Miles Park, Sturgeon Bay, WI Distance: 75 miles

75 miles Highlights: Morning breakfast before departure Finish in Door County with a celebratory Tailgate Festival with live music Coach transportation back to the starting location



About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. Since their founding in 1949, the organization has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. Blood Cancer United funds innovative research, offers free resources and personalized support, and advocates at state and national levels for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients. To learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org.

Members of the media seeking more information or an interview, please contact: [email protected].

SOURCE BLOOD CANCER UNITED, INC.