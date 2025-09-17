Blood Cancer United's Shred For Red Hits the Slopes This Spring at Deer Valley

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest global nonprofit focused on serving blood cancer patients, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which is now Blood Cancer United®, is proud to announce the return of its signature ski event, Shred For Red, taking place on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the legendary Deer Valley Resort, home to what's often called "The Greatest Snow on Earth®."

In a historic shift from its traditional early-December event date, this year marks the first time the Shred For Red will be held in the spring. While it no longer coincides with the kickoff of ski season, the new date brings fresh opportunity to enjoy Deer Valley's spring skiing conditions while rallying the community to help blood cancer patients and their families.

Shred For Red is a fun, family-friendly day on the mountain where passionate supporters — including Olympic and Paralympic athletes — come together to honor and support blood cancer patients, raise critical funds, and enjoy one of the country's most iconic ski destinations.

Participants who meet fundraising minimums will receive access to:

Full-day ski lift ticket to Deer Valley Resort, valid on March 28, 2026

Shred For Red participant bib

On-mountain scavenger hunt and downhill racecourse

The chance to ski alongside Olympians & Paralympians

A festive après-ski reception at Deer Valley's Snow Park Lodge

Shred For Red is open to skiers of all abilities. Adults must raise a minimum of $1,000 to participate ($300 for children under 12).

The transition from The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to Blood Cancer United officially launched on August 28. This year's Shred For Red will be the organization's first ski event under the newly evolved name, although the mission remains unchanged: to improve the lives of blood cancer patients through research, treatment, support, and advocacy. And, Blood Cancer United has a bold goal: to enable patients with blood cancer to gain more than one million years of life by 2040.

"Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer in the U.S.," said Coker Powell, Blood Cancer United EVP, Chief Revenue Officer. "We're incredibly grateful for everyone who will be joining us at Shred For Red this spring to help Blood Cancer United drive groundbreaking research, provide critical support to patients and families, advocate for affordable care, and send a powerful message: no one faces blood cancer alone."

To learn more, fill out a request form here.

For media inquiries or interview requests, contact [email protected]

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. The organization's mission is to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. To achieve it, Blood Cancer United brings together a community of people—patients and their families, volunteers, healthcare providers, scientists, staff, partners, fundraisers, and philanthropists—who believe all blood cancer patients deserve longer, fuller lives.

Since the organization's founding in 1949, it has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancers—including leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, and myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Blood Cancer United offers free, trustworthy resources, personalized support, and community for anyone affected by blood cancer. The organization has invested more than $1.8 billion in clinical research, which continues to increase survival rates. Blood Cancer United advocates nationally and locally for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients.

For support and to learn more, visit BloodCancerUnited.org. Patients can contact blood cancer information specialists at (800) 966-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Connect with the organization on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

