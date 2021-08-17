Blood Collection Market Size to Reach USD 7164.1 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blood Collection Market is Segmented by Type (Serum Separating Tubes, EDTA Tubes, Plasma Separation Tube), by Application (Venous Blood Collection, Capillary Blood Collection) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports under Medical Procedures .

Blood Collection is used in the venous blood and arterial blood collection process

The global Blood Collection market size is projected to reach USD 7164.1 Million by 2027, from USD 4440.6 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2027.

The major factor driving the growth of the Blood collection market are:

The increasing incidence of infectious diseases, the rising number of accidents & trauma cases, the emergence of liquid biopsy tests, and a demand for blood donations and blood components are expected to drive the growth of the blood collection market.

Government initiatives to create awareness about blood donation are expected to boost the blood collection market.

An increase in the number of approvals for technologically advanced products is expected to drive the Blood Collection market growth. For example, approval of TAP, which is a push-button blood collection device used for testing HbA1c levels in patients diagnosed with prediabetes and diabetes, creates lucrative growth opportunities.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF BLOOD COLLECTION MARKET

Increasing chronic & lifestyle diseases is expected to drive the growth of the blood collection market. The global burden of chronic diseases is rapidly rising. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is responsible for about half of all chronic disease deaths. Obesity and diabetes are also exhibiting alarming trends, not only because they affect such a huge percentage of the population, but also because they have begun to manifest earlier in life. Lifestyle disorders are becoming more common throughout the world, especially in developing countries. This scenario has resulted in increased health checkup adherence and the growing importance of detecting illness problems, via blood collection.

Technological advancements in blood collection procedures and products are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities. Blood collection from patients with difficult venous access (DVA) is difficult, if not impossible. To address this problem, new hematology tube designs that support capillary blood collection have been devised, minimizing the likelihood of collection and processing errors in DVA patients. A vein illumination and visualization technique called a vein finder—a recent addition to safe blood collection procedures—is also used to help healthcare personnel discover a healthy vein for venipuncture. The gadget uses ultrasonic or infrared technology to illuminate the veins beneath the skin, allowing for easier vein access and decreasing the need for venipuncture.

BLOOD COLLECTION MARKET MARKET SHARE

The major players in the global Blood Collection market include Becton Dickinson, Terumo, etc. The top 2 players occupy about 30% shares of the global market. Serum Separating Tubes and EDTA Tubes are the main types, with a share of about 70%. Capillary Blood Collection is the main application, which holds a share of about 65%. North America and Europe are the main markets, they occupy about 65% of the global market.

BLOOD COLLECTION MARKET MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segment by Type, the Blood Collection market is segmented into

Serum Separating Tubes

EDTA Tubes

Plasma Separation Tube

Others

Segment by Application, the Blood Collection market is segmented into

Venous Blood Collection

Capillary Blood Collection

Key Companies

Becton Dickinson

Terumo

Greiner Bio One

Medtronic

SEKISUI Medical

Sarstedt

Narang Medical

F.L. Medical

Improve-medical

Hongyu Medical

TUD

SanLI

Gong Dong

CDRICH

SZBOON

By Region

North America

Europe

India

Japan

China

Southeast Asia

