Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Sales Set to Grow at 12% through 2021: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR is conducting an ongoing research study on the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market. As per its findings, a positive growth outlook is expected for 2021, primarily underpinned by increasing technological advancements and increasing R&D activities from the government. Growth prospects for the upcoming decade are also optimistic, registering a noteworthy expansion rate until 2031.

According to Fact.MR, the market is poised to benefit immensely from the rising usage of CTCs and ctDNA for liquid biopsy applications. According to National Center for Health Statistics, in 2021, 1.8 million new cancer cases are projected to occur in the U.S., surging the sales for blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021 stated that breast cancer has now overtaken as the most commonly diagnosed cancer globally. In 2020, over 19.3 million breast cancer cases were registered worldwide. Hence, uptake of blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy is likely to surge manifold.

"Technological advancements are aiding the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy manufacturers, while initiatives undertaken by government are spurring the growth of the market," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

By product, CTCs and ccfDNA to acquire high priority owing to the increasing chronic diseases such as prostate and ovarian cancer

Genetic Diagnostic Labs to remain primary end user for blood collection tubes

Lack of skilled professionals to be a major restraint for the growth of blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy

The U.S. to remain the most lucrative market through 2021 and beyond

Germany is spearheading growth registered in Europe

Remarkable surge in the sales for blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy driving growth in France

India to emerge as a promising blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy hub, owing to the rising breast cancer cases

By material, glass is expected to foster demand at a significant CAGR of nearly 10%

Competitive Landscape

Roche, Streck, Preanalytix, Norgen Biotek, Biocept, Biometrica, and INVITEK MOLECULAR GMBH (Nuvisan GmbH/ Stratec Group) are some of the key companies that are profiled by Fact.MR. Leveraging strategic partnerships and new product launches constitutes an important part of the expansion strategy for aforementioned players.

For instance, in March 2021, Roche's Actemra/RoActemra becomes the first biologic therapy approved by FDA for slowing the rate of decline in pulmonary function in adults with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease that's been affecting 2.5 million people globally.

Also, in November 2020, Streck announced the launch of Zulu RT®, a rapid, modular qPCR instrument capable of performing four independent experiments simultaneously.

More Valuable Insights on Blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents a detailed analysis of the global blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market. The study divulges essential insights on the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market on the basis of product (CcfDNA tubes, ccfDNA isolation kits, CfRNA tubes, ccfRNA isolation kits, CTC tubes, gDNA tubes, gDNA isolation kits, intracellular RNA tubes, intracellular RNA kits, and NIPT), material (glass and plastic), application (IVD and research), end-user (R&D centers, genetic diagnostic labs, and conventional diagnostic centers), and regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which is the most lucrative market for blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy?

Which are some of the key companies offering blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy?

Which product remains dominant in the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market?

What is the impact of regulation on blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market?

Why is demand in China rising for blood collection tubes?

rising for blood collection tubes? What is the impact of Covid-19 on blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market?

