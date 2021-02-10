Blood Culture Tests Market Worth $ 7746.61 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 7.54% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Browse in-depth TOC on "Blood Culture Tests Market"

Global Blood Culture Tests Market Overview

The growth of the global blood culture tests market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. As the incidences related to these diseases are increasing the demand for blood culture tests to detect bacterial and fungal infection is increasing. The increasing investments in research and development of novel products by healthcare companies will further propel the growth of the global blood culture tests market during the forecast period. Also, the increasing geriatric population across the globe will bolster the growth of the global blood culture tests market.

The major players in the market are Biomérieux SA, Nanosphere, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Cepheid (Danaher Corporation).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Blood Culture Tests Market On the basis of Product, Technology, Application, and Geography.

Blood Culture Tests Market by Product

Instruments



Blood Culture Media



Assay Kits & Reagents



Blood Culture Accessories

Blood Culture Tests Market by Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)



Microarrays



Culture-Based Technology



Proteomics Technology

Blood Culture Tests Market by Application

Bacteremia



Fungemia



Mycobacterial Detection

Blood Culture Tests Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

