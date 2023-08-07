Blood Culture Tests Market worth $7.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the blood culture tests industry is poised for remarkable advancements driven by cutting-edge technologies and innovative research. With a growing emphasis on personalized medicine and rapid diagnostic solutions, blood culture tests will witness a transformative shift towards faster, more accurate, and comprehensive detection of infectious agents. Microfluidic-based platforms will become increasingly prevalent, enabling higher-throughput analysis and reduced turnaround times, crucial for early detection and effective treatment of infections. Additionally, advancements in machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence will facilitate the real-time analysis of vast datasets, improving pathogen identification and antibiotic resistance profiling. Furthermore, the integration of point-of-care blood culture devices with telemedicine and cloud-based platforms will enhance accessibility and facilitate seamless communication between healthcare providers and patients. As the industry continues to thrive, these advancements will play a pivotal role in revolutionizing infectious disease diagnosis and treatment, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes and global healthcare systems.

Blood Culture Tests Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $7.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Growth in this market is primarily fueled by growing demand for rapid diagnostic techniques, high prevalence of infectious diseases, growing incidence of sepsis cases and high-cost treatment, rising geriatric population and high incidence of bloodstream infections. Alternatively, lack of trained laboratory technicians and high cost of automated instruments are expected to restrain the market growth in the upcoming years.

Blood Culture Tests Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $7.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Method, Technology, Application, End User & Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Growing incidence of sepsis cases and high cost of treatment

The Automated Blood Culture Tests segment is expected to grow the highest during the forecast period

Based on method, conventional/manual blood culture and automated blood culture methods are the different blood culture tests market segments. The automated blood culture segment is expected to grow the highest during the forecast period. The quick turnaround time and reduced risk of contamination due to low manual intervention drives the growth of the automated blood culture method segment in the blood culture tests market.

The Consumables segment is expected to grow the highest during the forecast period

Based on product, the consumables, instruments, and software and services, make up the major market segments for blood culture tests market. The consumables segment not only has the largest share but is also expected to grow the highest during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the repeated purchase of media for the detection of bacteria, fungi, and yeast and increase in drug-resistant infections, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and extended-spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL)-producing bacteria.

The Molecular Technologies segment is to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on technology, the blood culture tests market is categorized into distinct segments, including molecular technologies, proteomics and culture-based technologies. Among these, molecular technologies segment is to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors, such as the increasing incidence of sepsis, which demands rapid diagnostic techniques for detecting the presence of fungi, bacteria, and mycobacteria from blood samples.

The Bacteremia segment is expected to look for the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on application, the market for blood culture tests is divided into fungemia, mycobacterial detection and bacteremia. Bacteremia segment is expected to look for the highest growth in the blood culture tests market. The highest growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing number of bloodstream infections and the growing number of sepsis cases worldwide.

The Hospital Laboratories segment has accounted for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on end users, the bloodculture tests market is bifurcated into reference laboratories,hospital laboratories, academic research laboratories, and other laboratories (includes physician office laboratories (POLS), pathology laboratories, independent research laboratories and bacteriological laboratories). The hospital laboratories segment has accounted for the largest share in this market. This is due to the rising number of sepsis cases in emergency departments (EDs), as sepsis is most commonly observed in EDs.

Asia-Pacific is to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia-pacific blood culture tests market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028. The high growth rate of this market can be attributed to the high prevalence of sepsis and government initiatives to increase its awareness, increasing demand for effective diagnostic techniques, and growing regulatory approvals and availability of blood culture test products in the region.

Blood Culture Tests Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing incidence of sepsis cases and high cost of treatment

Restraints:

Lack of trained laboratory technicians

Opportunities:

Growth opportunities in emerging economies

Challenges:

Market Cannibalization for conventional products

Key Market Players:

The major players in this market are Biosystems, Inc (US), BINDER GmBH (Germany), Biobase Biotech (Jinan) Co., Ltd. (China), Scenker Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Bulldog Bio (England), Anaerobe Systems, Inc. (US), Himedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd. (China), Axiom Laboratories (India), Mikroscan Technologies, Inc. (US), Labotronics Ltd. (UK), Hardy Diagnostics (US), OpGen, Inc. (US), Meditech Technologies India Private Limited (India), Iridica (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), Luminex Corporation (US), Bruker (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and BioMérieux (France).

Recent Developments:

In 2023, BioMérieux, announced that it has submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the VITEK REVEAL, formerly known as SPECIFIC REVEALRapid AST System. This rapid, modular, antimicrobial-susceptibility test platform that can deliver actionable results for Gram-negative bacteria directly from positive blood cultures in an average of five and a half hours1 enabling same-day treatment decision-making for patients suffering from bacteremia sepsis.

In 2023, Bruker introduces fast next-generation MALDI Biotyper IVD Software. The MBT Compass HT IVD software provides a high sample throughput for microbial identification with time-to-result of ~5 minutes for 96 sample spots. Because of a fast sample target exchange, the MBT system can now analyze up to 600 samples per hour, while covering over 4,600 species in the reference library.

In 2022, BioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, has entered into an agreement to acquire Specific Diagnostics, a privately held US based company that has developed a rapid antimicrobial susceptibility test (AST) system that delivers phenotypic AST directly from positive blood cultures. BioMérieux has held a minority stake in Specific Diagnostics since 2019, and the two companies had signed a co-distribution agreement covering the European market in 2021. With the addition of SPECIFIC REVEAL Rapid AST, the unique and comprehensive BioMérieux Sepsis Solution allows same-day AST results for Gram-negative bacteria to enable more targeted therapy and improve patient outcomes.

In 2022, Beckman Coulter , partnered with Germany -based company Smart4Diagnostics to close the preanalytical data gap between blood collection and laboratory analysis due to errors that take place before the sample arrives in the laboratory, such as sample collection, patient identification, sample handling, sample transportation, sample loss, etc.

, partnered with -based company Smart4Diagnostics to close the preanalytical data gap between blood collection and laboratory analysis due to errors that take place before the sample arrives in the laboratory, such as sample collection, patient identification, sample handling, sample transportation, sample loss, etc. In 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company obtained the CE mark approval for the BD Vacutainer UltraTouch Push Button Blood Collection Set (BCS) with Preattached Holder. The one-handed safety activation of the push button allows clinicians to activate the safety mechanism while still attending to the patient and venipuncture site.

Blood Culture Tests Market Advantages:

Early Detection of Infections: Blood culture tests are highly sensitive and can detect a wide range of bacterial, fungal, and viral infections in the bloodstream, even before symptoms become apparent. Early detection allows for prompt initiation of appropriate treatment, improving patient outcomes and reducing the risk of complications.

Guiding Targeted Antibiotic Therapy: Identifying the specific pathogen causing the infection enables healthcare providers to prescribe targeted antibiotic therapy. This approach minimizes the unnecessary use of broad-spectrum antibiotics, reducing the risk of antibiotic resistance and preserving the effectiveness of antibiotics for future use.

Monitoring Treatment Effectiveness: Blood culture tests enable healthcare professionals to monitor the effectiveness of antibiotic treatment over time. Serial blood cultures can show a decline in pathogen levels, indicating successful therapy, or the emergence of antibiotic resistance, prompting adjustments to the treatment plan.

Infection Control in Healthcare Settings: Blood culture tests play a vital role in identifying outbreaks of infectious diseases in healthcare facilities. Timely detection and appropriate infection control measures help prevent the spread of infections among patients and healthcare workers.

Impact on Public Health: Blood culture tests contribute valuable data to public health surveillance systems, aiding in the identification and tracking of emerging infectious diseases. This information assists health authorities in implementing targeted interventions and preventive measures at a broader level.

Personalized Medicine: With advancements in technology, blood culture tests are becoming more accessible and adaptable to individual patient needs. This fosters the concept of personalized medicine, tailoring treatment plans based on the specific pathogens and their drug resistance profiles found in a patient's bloodstream.

Non-Invasive Alternatives: In some cases, blood culture tests can replace more invasive diagnostic procedures, such as tissue biopsies or lumbar punctures, reducing patient discomfort and potential complications.

Research and Development: Blood culture test data fuels ongoing research and development efforts, leading to the creation of improved diagnostic tools, new antimicrobial agents, and enhanced treatment strategies.

In conclusion, the blood culture tests market's advantages lie in its ability to offer early and accurate detection of infections, guide targeted therapies, contribute to infection control and public health efforts, foster personalized medicine, and support medical research and development. These benefits collectively contribute to better patient care, improved public health outcomes, and the advancement of medical knowledge in the field of infectious diseases.

