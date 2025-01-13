Blood Donation Saves Lives, Which Can Include Your Own

Vitalant donor credits free health check with early detection

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- January is National Blood Donor Month and blood donors with nonprofit Vitalant can help save lives and can learn about their own health with the complimentary pre-donation health check. Longtime donor Howard Berger says the health check helped to save his own life not once, but twice!

A Blood Donor's Life Saved, Twice

In 2019, pre-donation health checks indicated Berger had an elevated pulse. He mentioned it at his next medical checkup and further tests revealed major blockages in three arteries. He had had no symptoms like chest pain or shortness of breath.

After he recovered from heart bypass surgery and attempted to donate again, his health check indicated his iron level was too low. After seeing a doctor and additional testing, he was diagnosed with colon cancer. It was caught early and removed with a successful surgery. He's since been able to return to donating blood.

"I didn't feel any symptoms when my heart rate was too high and I certainly didn't feel any symptoms when I had colon cancer, I felt perfectly normal," Berger said. "If I had not been a donor, I could've either dropped dead of a heart attack or by the time they would have found that I had colon cancer, it could have been stage four or worse."

Free Health Check at Each Blood Donation Visit

At each donation visit, the Vitalant "mini-physical" checks the donor's pulse, temperature, blood pressure and hemoglobin (iron) levels to ensure they are healthy enough to give blood. Donors also learn their blood type and cholesterol level after giving, and all those results are available in their confidential donor account. Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo says the health data donors can track over time are valuable.

"With about an hour of their time, not only are blood donors helping save patients' lives but they can keep tabs on their own health indicators," Vassallo said. "Noticing trends over time and sharing those during regular visits with a primary provider is a great way to head off possible health concerns before they can become serious health issues."

Another benefit for donors, they can earn points with each donation toward free gifts as a special thank you when they opt-in to Vitalant's Donor Rewards program.

Healthy, eligible donors are needed every day to make sure blood is readily available for patients who are treated for trauma, undergoing surgeries, fighting cancer, living with blood disorders and more. Find a convenient blood drive or donation center at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant blood donor app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

About Vitalant

Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent)) is one of the nation's largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission. Learn more at vitalant.org.

