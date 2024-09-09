Blood Donations Are Needed for Those Battling Cancer

New virtual blood drive program helps Vitalant blood donors multiply their impact

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 25% of the U.S. blood supply is needed by patients battling cancer. This September, during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Blood Cancer Awareness Month, nonprofit Vitalant urges all eligible donors to help maintain a robust blood supply for patients who need transfusions by giving blood.

Blood and platelet transfusions from healthy blood donors can help replace the blood cells destroyed by cancer and its treatment. In the U.S., leukemia is the most common type of blood cancer among those under age 20.

Tanner Bradtke on his first day of first grade.

Six-year-old Tanner Bradtke has been sidelined from soccer since he was diagnosed with leukemia in April. The first-grader has been in and out of the hospital four times and received eight transfusions over the course of his treatment.

"We notice a big difference when Tanner gets a blood transfusion," said Samantha Bradtke, Tanner's mom. "He gets his color back and has a better appetite! Tanner also tells us he doesn't feel as wobbly. So, we know he's not feeling so dizzy. Platelet transfusions also help prevent his gums from bleeding, which protects him from getting sick. It's hard to imagine what would happen if these blood donations were not readily available." (Read more about Tanner's battle.)

Host a Virtual Blood Drive

Giving blood or platelets is just one way to help patients like Tanner. Hosting a blood drive can empower a community to save lives. Creating a virtual blood drive allows friends and family all over the country to rally around the cause. Starting a virtual blood drive is simple: visit vbd.vitalant.org and within minutes you can start spreading the word, saving lives and watching the impact of your efforts add up.

Give Blood

Blood donors are needed every day to replenish what a patient in the U.S. needs every two seconds. Most people are eligible to donate.. Review eligibility requirements and make an appointment to give by visiting vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant blood donor app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

About Vitalant

Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent) is one of the nation's largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission. Learn more at vitalant.org.

