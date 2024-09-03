Blood donations critical as new sickle cell treatments bring hope

Red Cross urges public to give blood to support patients undergoing gene therapy — who may require up to 50 units of blood and 25 units of platelets

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While new cell-based gene therapies provide groundbreaking treatment options for people battling sickle cell disease in the U.S., blood donations remain critical to helping ensure these medical procedures can be completed.

During Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross is hosting over 500 blood drives nationwide and highlighting the vital role of blood donors to support these and other life-changing treatments for patients with this inherited blood disorder. As many as 50 units of blood and up to 25 units of platelets may be needed for a single patient undergoing gene therapy for sickle cell disease.

Blood and platelet donations are vital in supporting patients with sickle cell disease undergoing gene therapies and stem cell transplants, as well as those who need regular blood transfusions to alleviate pain and help manage their disease. Schedule a blood donation appointment today by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

"Since the FDA approved these new cell-based gene therapies in December 2023, there has been a lot of excitement in both the sickle cell and medical community about the potential impact on the future health of patients," said Dr. Yvette Miller, executive medical director of the American Red Cross. "However, what's not being discussed is the crucial role blood donors will continue to play. Without their generosity, these treatments simply won't be possible."

Patients undergoing gene therapy will need the support of blood and platelet transfusions before, during and post treatment to ensure the best possible outcome.

Individuals awaiting gene therapy often need ongoing blood transfusions for several months to help maintain stable hemoglobin levels and bone marrow health. They will also undergo stem cell collection as part of their treatment and require red blood cell exchanges, a non-surgical therapy that removes abnormal red blood cells and replaces them with healthy red blood cells obtained from blood donors.

Additionally, after being treated with chemotherapy in preparation for cell infusion, red blood cells and platelet transfusions are needed to help carry oxygen and prevent life-threatening bleeding complications and stroke.

Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Transplants: The Role of Blood Donations

While gene therapy offers hope for the future, accessibility remains limited due to a number of factors including age restrictions, patient health history and cost. Currently, bone marrow (mostly offered in pediatric settings) and stem cell transplants are the only known cures for sickle cell disease. These transplants also depend on the availability of closely matched blood and platelet donations to reduce the risk of transfusion-related complications. For patients with sickle cell disease, blood donors who are Black are almost three times more likely to be a match for the blood most often needed, compared with donors who are not Black or African American.

As sickle cell gene therapies, bone marrow and stem cell treatments evolve, the demand for blood and platelet donations will continue in order to support both for these treatments and for patients who need regular blood transfusions to alleviate pain and help manage the complications of their disease.

Helping Patients Thrive through the Sickle Cell Initiative

The Red Cross launched its national Sickle Cell Initiative in 2021 to grow the number of blood donors who are Black to help patients with sickle cell disease and improve health outcomes. One in 3 African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease.

Since the launch of the initiative, the number of first-time African American blood donors giving with the Red Cross has grown to more than 108,000 ­­­­­— helping to strengthen and diversify the blood supply, while reversing the trend of declining donors overall for this group. Additionally, through this work, the Red Cross has provided more than 224,000 sickle cell trait screenings to donors who self-identify as African American, Black or multiracial.

Partnerships with national and local organizations within the Black community remain critical to building trust, sharing information and working together to engage new donors and help save lives. Learn more by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/OurBlood.

Blood Donor Eligibility

A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

