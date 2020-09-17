Blood Equality Now! Gay and Bisexual Men Who Beat COVID-19 Banned From Donating Plasma

"When I volunteered the information that I am a gay man, the facial expression of the person I was talking to completely changed. And without any hesitation, the response back to me was, 'well, you will not be donating today,'" declared Lukus Estok about his experience at New York Blood Center.

Ryan Koerber was also denied from donating blood. He lamented on Instagram, "A kind employee's eyes filled up and confessed that this is happening to many people that walk through their doors. I left the building feeling confused, defeated, unworthy. I am just a human being who wants to help other human beings."

The "Blood Vessels" illustrations were created by Malaysian artist Vince Low, who is known for his hyper-realistic portraits comprised of scribbles. For this campaign, the FCB Health New York team challenged him to illustrate Lukus and Ryan not only with simple scribbles, but in a unique blood vessel scribble style.

For more information, follow @Blood_Equality on Instagram and visit Blood-Equality.com .

