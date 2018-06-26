'Blood Fest' Slices its Way Through Big Screens Across the Nation on One Thrilling Night August 14

Tickets for "Blood Fest" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating box offices.

Fathom Events and pioneering media and entertainment company Rooster Teeth bring "Blood Fest" to more than 600 select U.S. cinemas for one night on Tuesday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m. local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"Blood Fest" follows fans who flock to a festival celebrating the most iconic horror movies, only to discover that the charismatic showman (Egerton) behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As festival attendees start dying off, three teenagers (Kay, Gabriel, Batalon), more schooled in horror-film clichés than practical knowledge about neutralizing psycho killers, must band together and battle through various madmen and monstrosities to survive.

Written and directed by Owen Egerton ("Follow," author of the novel "The Book of Harold, the Illegitimate Son of God"), the movie stars Robbie Kay (Peter Pan in "Once Upon a Time," "Hannibal Rising"), Seychelle Gabriel ("The Spirit," "Falling Skies," "Weeds"), Jacob Batalon ("Avengers: Infinity War," "Spiderman: Homecoming") and Rooster Teeth's own Barbara Dunkelman ("RWBY") with Tate Donovan ("Manchester by the Sea," "Argo") and featuring a cameo by Zachary Levi ("Thor: Ragnarok," TV's "Chuck").

"After working with the talented team at Rooster Teeth on 'RWBY' and 'Let's Play LIVE,' we are proud to partner with them again for a new kind of event with 'Blood Fest,'" Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "Fans coast-to-coast are in for a real treat with this fun spin on the horror genre."

"We're excited to once again partner with Fathom and allow our community to experience an extra special Blood Fest event, with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage they won't want to miss!" said Matt Hullum, Rooster Teeth CEO and Blood Fest Executive Producer.

For artwork/photos related to "Blood Fest," visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and popular anime franchises like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 917 locations and 1,440 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About Rooster Teeth

Rooster Teeth is a pioneering media and entertainment company responsible for some of the biggest online series in history, such as the award-winning and longest-running web series, Red vs. Blue. They also produce the globally acclaimed animated series RWBY, the first western anime series to be distributed in Japan; the award-winning Rooster Teeth Podcast; and Immersion, a reality format that brings video game theory to the real world. Rooster Teeth has a massive global footprint of more than 45 million subscribers to its YouTube Network, 5 million unique monthly visitors to its RoosterTeeth.com hub and 3 million registered community members. The company was founded in 2003, and is now a subsidiary of Otter Media, a joint venture between AT&T and The Chernin Group. Discover more at RoosterTeeth.com.

