Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Devices - A Global Market Overview

Report Synopsis

The market for Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices is driven by rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide and increasing geriatric population. Additionally, growing awareness about diabetes preventive care and new technology developments are expected to boost the market. Blood glucose monitoring devices are used to measure blood glucose levels in diabetic patients.



North America leads the global market for Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Devices, accounted for 36.9% market share in 2019, which is projected to reach US$8.7 billion by 2026. During the same period, demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices in Asia-Pacific is likely to post the fastest CAGR of 8.7% between 2019 and 2026.



Research Findings & Coverage

• Global market for Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices is studied in this report with respect to product categories, product types and end-use sectors

• The report estimates/projects the market size of Blood Monitoring Devices by product categories/types and end-use sectors in each major region/country globally for the analysis period

• Closed Loop Artificial Pancreas Effectively Controls Blood Glucose Levels than Conventional Treatments

• Flash Glucose Monitoring Improves Glucose Control at High Risk of Dysglycemia

• Salivary Proteome Test May Predict and Prevent Type 1 Diabetes Complications

• Artificial Intelligence (AI)and Radar Technologies to Monitor Blood Glucose Levels

• Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

• Major companies profiled – 48

• The industry guide includes the contact details for 206 companies



Product Outline

The market for product categories/types of Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices is analyzed in this study includes the following:

• Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices

o Glucometer Devices

o Test Strips

o Lancets

• Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring (CBGM) Devices

o Sensors

o Transmitters & Receivers

o Insulin Pumps



The report analyzes the market for the major end-use sectors of Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices including:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Home Settings

• Diagnostic Centers



Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

• The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026



Geographic Coverage

• North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America)

• Rest of World



