Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Players

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories offers innovative blood glucose monitoring devices such as Freestyle Optium, Freestyle Lite, Freestyle Freedom Lite, Freestyle Insulinx.

Agamatrix Inc.

Agamatrix Inc. offers blood glucose monitoring devices such as Age Matrix Presto, Age Matrix Presto pro, and more.

ARKRAY Inc.

ARKRAY Inc. offers blood glucose monitoring devices such as GLUCOCARD 01 Mini, GLUCOCARD 01 Mini Plus, GLUCOCARD Vital, and more.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The blood glucose monitoring devices market is segmented as below:

Product

SMBG



CGM



Lancets

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The blood glucose monitoring devices market is driven by the rsing global burden of diabetes. In addition, the availability of reimbursement for BGM devices is expected to trigger the blood glucose monitoring devices market toward witnessing a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period.

