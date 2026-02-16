Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 36.8 Billion by 2032, Fueled by CGM Adoption and Home Diagnostics - Credence Research

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credence Research Inc. has released a new study on the Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market. According the report the Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is projected to grow from USD 16,202.5 million in 2024 to USD 36.8 billion by 2032 at CAGR 10.8% from 2024 to 2032. Market expansion is supported by rising diabetes prevalence and stronger demand for accurate, easy-to-use monitoring tools.

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

Diabetes prevalence continues to rise worldwide, creating sustained demand for monitoring solutions. Obesity, sedentary behavior, and unhealthy diets contribute to higher diagnosis rates. Many patients require frequent testing to prevent complications and adjust therapy. Long-term disease management increases repeat demand for supplies and device upgrades. Broader screening and earlier diagnosis also increase the monitored population. These dynamics keep monitoring devices essential across the care continuum.

Technological Advancements in Monitoring Devices

Innovation remains a key driver, led by continuous glucose monitoring and connected devices. CGM systems provide real-time data and reduce dependence on frequent fingerstick testing. Smartphone connectivity improves usability through alerts, trend views, and data sharing. For instance, Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 provides real-time glucose data and optional alarms for high and low glucose. These improvements support better adherence and more informed decision-making. Noninvasive approaches also attract attention by aiming to reduce discomfort and improve user experience.

Government Initiatives and Support for Diabetes Care

Public programs focused on diabetes outcomes are supporting access to monitoring tools. Reimbursement policies can improve adoption of advanced systems in eligible populations. National awareness campaigns also increase diagnosis and encourage routine monitoring. Some health systems promote technology adoption to reduce complications and long-term costs. For instance, Medicare coverage in the United States has expanded access to CGM for many insulin-using beneficiaries. Such support improves affordability and strengthens uptake across clinical and home settings. Policy clarity also encourages manufacturers to expand market presence.

Integration with Mobile Health Applications

Mobile integration is accelerating due to high smartphone usage and demand for connected care. Apps help users track trends, log meals, and share data with clinicians. Digital tools also provide reminders and coaching features that support adherence. Remote data review supports better clinical follow-up and therapy adjustments. For instance, Abbott's FreeStyle LibreLink app allows users to view sensor readings and trends on a smartphone. This connected approach improves engagement and supports more consistent monitoring behavior. App-enabled ecosystems also strengthen brand retention and upgrade cycles.

Rise of Noninvasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Technologies

Noninvasive approaches are gaining attention due to the goal of painless monitoring. Companies are exploring optical and sensor-based methods to avoid blood sampling. Interest remains strong among users who test frequently and experience discomfort. Product development continues to focus on accuracy, calibration stability, and regulatory validation. For instance, DiaMonTech is developing infrared-based glucose measurement through skin tissue. Wider adoption depends on clinical performance and approvals across major markets. Progress in this area could expand usage among under-monitored populations.

Challenges:

High Cost of Advanced Monitoring Devices

Advanced systems often carry higher upfront and ongoing costs than traditional meters. CGM sensors and replacements can increase monthly spending for many users. Out-of-pocket costs remain a barrier in markets with limited coverage. This can restrict access for low-income and price-sensitive populations. Cost barriers are more visible in emerging markets with uneven reimbursement. Affordability constraints can slow adoption despite strong clinical value. Price pressure also impacts payer negotiations and product positioning.

Regulatory and Compliance Barriers

Regulatory approval requires extensive testing, documentation, and quality controls. New technologies, including noninvasive devices, often face deeper validation needs. Approval timelines can delay launches and increase development costs. Compliance with evolving rules also adds operational complexity. Regional differences across FDA, EMA, and other regulators increase coordination burden. Smaller firms may face higher barriers to scale across countries. These factors can slow innovation rollouts and limit near-term adoption.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By product type, the market includes self-monitoring devices and continuous blood glucose monitoring systems. Self-monitoring devices include meters, test strips, and lancets used widely for daily checks. These products remain essential due to affordability and broad availability. Continuous monitoring devices include sensors, transmitters, receivers, and related insulin delivery integration. CGM adoption is rising due to demand for real-time data and better glycemic control. The segment is especially important for intensive insulin therapy users. Product innovation continues to improve user comfort and data accuracy.

By end-use, the market includes hospitals, diagnostic centers, and home care. Hospitals and diagnostic centers use monitoring tools for frequent checks and acute care settings. Home care remains the largest segment due to rising preference for self-management. Patients increasingly monitor between clinical visits to guide diet and medication adherence. Home use also supports chronic disease management at scale. These patterns strengthen demand for both devices and recurring consumables. Growth in home diagnostics further supports this end-use trend.

Segmentation

By Product

Self-monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Meter



Testing Strips



Lancets

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sensors



Transmitter & Receiver



Insulin Pumps

By End-use

Hospitals

Home Care

Diagnostic Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



South-east Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis

North America leads the market with roughly 40% share, driven by high diabetes prevalence and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Strong reimbursement frameworks support adoption of CGM and connected solutions. Innovation remains strong due to active R&D and fast product cycles. Demand continues to rise as diagnosis rates increase and populations age. Home monitoring remains a key use case across the region. Clinical adoption also remains high in hospitals and specialist settings.

Europe holds about 30% share, supported by aging demographics and expanding diabetes care programs. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France lead demand due to strong healthcare systems. Policy focus on prevention and chronic disease management supports monitoring adoption. Digital health investments also encourage connected monitoring ecosystems. Regulatory standards promote quality, safety, and performance consistency. These factors support steady adoption of advanced monitoring solutions across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately concentrated, with several large companies holding significant share. Abbott, Dexcom, Roche, Medtronic, and other major players lead through strong portfolios and broad distribution. These firms invest heavily in product innovation, sensor accuracy, and digital integration. Brand trust and reimbursement access provide important advantages in adoption. Smaller firms and startups compete through specialized noninvasive concepts and novel wearable models. Partnerships and acquisitions remain common to expand technology capabilities. Patient-centric ecosystems and connected services remain key competitive differentiators.

Key Player Analysis

Abbott

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Dexcom, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Glysens Incorporated

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic plc

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Patheon)

Ypsomed Holdings

Recent Industry Developments

In April 2025, DexCom, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Dexcom G7 15 Day Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for adults aged 18 years and older with diabetes.

In June 2024, Abbott Laboratories received U.S. FDA clearance for two over-the-counter continuous glucose monitoring systems, Lingo and Libre Rio, both developed on its FreeStyle Libre CGM platform.

In August 2024, Medtronic secured U.S. FDA approval for the Simplera continuous glucose monitor, its first fully disposable, all-in-one CGM device, designed at nearly half the size of earlier Medtronic CGM models.

In October 2025, OSR Holdings signed a definitive agreement to acquire Woori IO, a developer of noninvasive glucose monitoring technology, through a share exchange transaction.

In April 2025, Cardinal Health completed the acquisition of Advanced Diabetes Supply Group, strengthening its at-home diabetes care portfolio, including continuous glucose monitoring systems from leading manufacturers.

In March 2024, DexCom, Inc. announced that the U.S. FDA cleared Stelo by Dexcom as the first glucose biosensor approved for over-the-counter use without a prescription.

In May 2024, the U.S. FDA cleared the first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor for marketing in the United States, expanding direct consumer access to CGM technology.

In June 2024, Abbott Laboratories confirmed U.S. FDA clearance for Lingo and Libre Rio, targeting wellness-focused consumers and adults with type 2 diabetes who do not use insulin, respectively.

