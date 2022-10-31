Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market to grow by USD 5.62 Bn by 2026, Rising demand for continuous blood glucose monitoring (CGM) devices to boost the growth between 2021-2026 - Technavio

120 Pages report segments the blood glucose monitoring system market by Product (Self-monitoring and Continuous glucose monitoring devices) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW))

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood glucose monitoring system market size is expected to increase by USD 5.62 billion, at an accelerating CAGR of 9.06 % from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market 2022-2026

The blood glucose monitoring system market witnessed maximum growth in the Product in 2020 owing to the growth of the self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) segment. Similarly, North America occupied about 39% of the market share in 2020. The market growth in North America can be attributed to factors such as increased technological advances and increasing approvals by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for new products. Request Free Sample Report.

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market: Major Growth Trend

The blood glucose monitoring system market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Availability of reimbursement for BGM devices

Growing prevalence of diabetes

An increasing number of product launches

In addition, the major trend boosting the blood glucose monitoring system market is the rising demand for continuous blood glucose monitoring (CGM) devices. By utilizing cutting-edge technologies like CGM systems, vendors in the blood glucose monitoring market have offered real-time monitoring for insulin-dependent patients. CG systems offer a number of advantages, such as reduced intrusiveness, less discomfort, real-time monitoring, and quick and precise findings.

According to Abbott figures, FreeStyle Libre users increased from 3.0 million in 2020 to 4.0 million in 2021. Only a few businesses are concentrating on noninvasive CGM research and development, and there aren't many products available in the European market yet. The growing use of CGMs and the shift in focus of industry players toward noninvasive blood monitoring systems will boost the market growth during the forecasted period. Download Free Sample Report.

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market: Key Vendor Offerings

The market is driven by the introduction of novel products and highly sophisticated, rapidly evolving technologies, such as insulin pumps and SMBG and CGM systems by vendors operating in the market. The market is characterized by the presence of prominent vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc., B. Braun SE, Dexcom Inc., DiaMonTech AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlySens Inc., i-SENS Inc., Indigo Diabetes NV, Intuity Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., OK Biotech Co. Ltd., which hold significant market shares.

Additionally, vendors are also looking to expand their reach to emerging markets where there are ample growth opportunities and thereby capture the entire market. The vendors are focusing on introducing devices that are less invasive, less painful, wearable, and user-friendly to meet the unmet needs of people with diabetes.

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers blood glucose monitoring devices under the brand name Freestyle, offering a range of features to meet the specific needs of people with diabetes.

The company offers blood glucose monitoring devices under the brand name Freestyle, offering a range of features to meet the specific needs of people with diabetes. Ypsomed Holding AG: The company offers blood glucose monitoring devices under the brand name Freestyle, that offer a range of features to meet the specific needs of people living with diabetes.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Reasons to Buy Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist blood glucose monitoring system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the blood glucose monitoring system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the blood glucose monitoring system market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of World (ROW) Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of blood glucose monitoring system market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports

Healthcare Information Software Market by Deployment, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing adoption of EHRs is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as concerns about the security of patient data and cyberattacks may impede the market growth.

Veterinary Telehealth Market by Service Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing population of livestock is notably driving the veterinary telehealth market growth, although factors such as stringent regulatory and legal considerations may impede the market growth.

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $5.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Finland, Sweden, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc., B. Braun SE, Dexcom Inc., DiaMonTech AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlySens Inc., i-SENS Inc., Indigo Diabetes NV, Intuity Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., OK Biotech Co. Ltd., PHC Holdings Corp., Prodigy Diabetes Care LLC, WaveForm Technologies Inc., and Ypsomed Holding AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Self-monitoring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Self-monitoring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Self-monitoring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Self-monitoring - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Self-monitoring - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Continuous glucose monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Continuous glucose monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Continuous glucose monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Continuous glucose monitoring devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Continuous glucose monitoring devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Finland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Finland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 90: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 91: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 92: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 93: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.5 Dexcom Inc.

Exhibit 95: Dexcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Dexcom Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Dexcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Dexcom Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 99: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 102: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 LifeScan IP Holdings LLC

Exhibit 104: LifeScan IP Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: LifeScan IP Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: LifeScan IP Holdings LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 107: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 108: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 110: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Nipro Corp.

Exhibit 112: Nipro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Nipro Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Nipro Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Nipro Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Nipro Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 PHC Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 117: PHC Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: PHC Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: PHC Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: PHC Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Prodigy Diabetes Care LLC

Exhibit 121: Prodigy Diabetes Care LLC - Overview



Exhibit 122: Prodigy Diabetes Care LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Prodigy Diabetes Care LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Ypsomed Holding AG

Exhibit 124: Ypsomed Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 125: Ypsomed Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Ypsomed Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Ypsomed Holding AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio