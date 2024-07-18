Blood-Grouping Reagents Market size is set to grow by USD 520.68 million from 2024-2028, Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blood-grouping reagents market size is estimated to grow by USD 520.68 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders is driving market growth, with a trend towards advancements in diagnostic devices. However, risks associated with blood transfusion poses a challenge. Key market players include AliveDX, Arena Bio Scien, ARKRAY Inc., Atlas Medical GmbH, BAG Health Care GmbH, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Calibre Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., DIAGAST SAS, Grifols SA, Merck KGaA, Novacyt SA, QuidelOrtho Corp., Rapid Labs Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Torax Biosciences Ltd., Tulip Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Fortress Diagnostics, Paragon Care Ltd., and VitroScient.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blood-Grouping Reagents Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Hospitals and blood banks, Clinical laboratories, and Academic and research institutes), Technique (PCR-based and microarray techniques, Assay-based techniques, Massively parallel sequencing techniques, and Serology), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled AliveDX, Arena Bio Scien, ARKRAY Inc., Atlas Medical GmbH, BAG Health Care GmbH, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Calibre Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., DIAGAST SAS, Grifols SA, Merck KGaA, Novacyt SA, QuidelOrtho Corp., Rapid Labs Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Torax Biosciences Ltd., Tulip Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Fortress Diagnostics, Paragon Care Ltd., and VitroScient

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The healthcare industry's diagnostic devices sector is experiencing technological advancements, enhancing diagnostic adherence and delivering swift, accurate results. Molecular typing, an innovative blood-grouping method, detects polymorphisms and mutations controlling antigen expression, predicting probable antigens to prevent adverse reactions. Techniques like column agglutination, solid-phase red cell adherence assay, and erythrocyte magnetized technique, as well as automated microplate systems, improve testing quality and accuracy. Traditional serological methods struggle to precisely identify clinically significant variant antigens, making molecular typing essential for managing diseases like sickle cell anemia. Automated blood group typing products minimize human errors, reducing transfusion risks and increasing market demand. Technological innovations are set to boost the global blood-grouping reagents market growth.

The Blood-Grouping Reagents market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for blood group typing in various applications. Antigens and antibodies play a crucial role in this process, with Rh factor being a key antigen. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a major player in this market, providing solutions for blood group typing and antibody screening. Blood banks require large inventories of consumables and instruments for blood donation and transfusions, especially in emergencies caused by accidents or chronic diseases like anemia, haemophilia, and blood cancers. Serology and assay-based techniques are popular methods for blood sample analysis, with companies like Arena BioScience offering kits and test types. Hospitals use these reagents for cross-matching tests, HLA typing, and ABO and antigen typing. The ageing population and forecasting analysis drive market growth, with advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, PCR-based and microarray, and massively parallel sequencing being adopted for inventory management and blood safety.

Market Challenges

Blood transfusions are essential for replacing lost blood due to surgeries, injuries, or chemotherapy. However, they come with risks such as acute and delayed hemolytic reactions, allergic responses, and iron overload. These complications can restrict blood transfusions and negatively impact the demand for blood-grouping reagents, which are crucial for ensuring a compatible blood match. The global blood-grouping reagents market may experience a decline in growth due to these factors during the forecast period. Blood-grouping reagents play a vital role in ensuring the safety and effectiveness of blood transfusions by identifying the blood type of donors and recipients. The risks and complications associated with blood transfusions, therefore, pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

The Blood-Grouping Reagents market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing healthcare expenditure and the rising number of surgical procedures, organ transplantations, and blood transfusions. However, challenges such as Haemophilia and blood cancers require advanced testing methods like Assay-Based Techniques and PCR-based and Microarray. Inventory management is crucial due to the perishable nature of serological fluids and consumables. Companies like Arena BioScience are innovating with Artificial Intelligence for forecasting analysis. The aging population and chronic disorders drive the demand for ABO blood tests, antibody screening, HLA typing, cross-matching tests, and antigen typing. Expansion strategies include offering a wide range of test types, from ABO blood tests to massively parallel sequencing. Regional level analysis is essential for understanding market trends and catering to diverse needs.

Segment Overview

This blood-grouping reagents market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Hospitals and blood banks

1.2 Clinical laboratories

1.3 Academic and research institutes Technique 2.1 PCR-based and microarray techniques

2.2 Assay-based techniques

2.3 Massively parallel sequencing techniques

2.4 Serology Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospitals and blood banks- The hospitals and blood banks segment dominates the global blood-grouping reagents market due to the high demand for these reagents in healthcare facilities. Rapid testing procedures, such as rapid blood-grouping tests, are increasingly used in emergency departments and intensive care units to determine blood types quickly, reducing waiting times and improving patient care. The development of advanced blood-grouping technologies, like the paper-based test for SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies, further enhances the market's growth. Hospitals and clinics have been establishing in-house laboratories to cater to the rising number of critical and emergency cases, increasing the demand for rapid blood-grouping products. Additionally, social media platforms, such as Facebook, have played a significant role in increasing blood donations and the subsequent need for blood-grouping tests. These factors collectively contribute to the significant growth of the global blood-grouping reagents market.

Research Analysis

The Blood-Grouping Reagents market refers to the supply of antigens and antibodies used for blood group typing, cross-matching, and other related tests. These reagents play a crucial role in identifying the ABO blood group and Rh factor in donated blood, ensuring its safety for transfusions and transplantation procedures. Chronic diseases, accidents, and blood donation are significant applications driving the demand for blood-grouping reagents. The market encompasses various technologies, including assay-based, PCR-based and Microarray, Massively Parallel Sequencing, Antibody Screening, HLA Typing, and Cross-matching Tests. Hospitals and Blood Banks are the primary end-users, with the need for inventory management and stringent blood safety regulations further fueling market growth. Red blood cells, antigens, and antibodies are essential components of blood-grouping reagents, enabling accurate blood typing for various medical applications.

Market Research Overview

The Blood-Grouping Reagents market is driven by the increasing demand for blood group typing in various medical applications, including blood transfusions, surgical procedures, organ transplantation, and blood donation. Blood group typing is essential for ensuring blood safety and compatibility in transfusions, preventing transfusion reactions and other complications. Antigens and antibodies are the key components of blood-grouping reagents, with the Rh factor being a significant antigen. The market includes assay-based techniques such as serology, PCR-based and microarray, massively parallel sequencing, and antibody screening for HLA typing and cross-matching tests. The market is influenced by factors such as the aging population, chronic diseases like anemia, haemophilia, and blood cancers, healthcare expenditure, and inventory management. Consumables and instruments are the major product segments, with kits and test types including ABO blood tests, antibody screening, HLA typing, and cross-matching tests. The market is forecasted to grow due to expansion strategies, regional level analysis, and advancements in technology such as artificial intelligence and cross-matching. Blood banks, hospitals, and healthcare facilities are the primary end-users, with applications in blood transfusion, transplantation procedures, and blood sample analysis.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals And Blood Banks



Clinical Laboratories



Academic And Research Institutes

Technique

PCR-based And Microarray Techniques



Assay-based Techniques



Massively Parallel Sequencing Techniques



Serology

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

