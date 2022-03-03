Blood-Grouping Reagents Market to Grow by USD 485.33 million | Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders to Drive Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders is one of the key factors driving growth the growth of the blood-grouping reagents market. In recent years, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and cancer is leading to a rise in demand for early diagnosis for better patient care. In addition, chronic diseases such as cardiac diseases and diabetes are the leading cause of death and disability in the US. Blood group testing is needed for cancer patients who may require blood transfusion for treatment. Blood products such as platelets used for treating cancer patients have a short shelf life, which raises their demand. Doctors and surgeons need to identify the biochemical composition of blood group antigens of patients. Hence, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the demand for early diagnosis through blood grouping, has significantly led to the growth of the market.

The risks associated with blood transfusion will challenge the blood-grouping reagents market during the forecast period. Blood transfusion plays a major role in replacing the blood lost during surgeries, injuries, or chemotherapy drug effects among cancer patients. In addition, RBC, WBC, plasma, or platelet transfusions make patients susceptible to chronic diseases and bleeding disorders. However, this procedure involves the risk of complications during or post-transfusion, such as acute immune hemolytic reaction. Excessive blood transfusions also cause the buildup of a high amount of iron in the blood, which damages the liver, heart, and other parts of the body.

Market Segmentation

The blood-grouping reagents market is segmented by end-user into hospitals and blood banks, clinical laboratories, and academic and research institutes. The hospitals and blood banks segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The high share is attributed to the high use of these reagents in hospitals and blood banks due to increased demand for blood transfusion.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the blood-grouping reagents in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Agena Bioscience Inc.



Alpha Laboratories



Arena BioScien



Atlas Medical GmbH



AXO Science



BAG Health Care GmbH



Beckman Coulter Inc.



Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.



DIAGAST SAS



Grifols SA



Haemokinesis Ltd.



Immucor Inc.



Lorne Laboratories Ltd.



Medical Diagnostics Corp.



Merck KGaA



Novacyt SA



Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.



Quotient Ltd.



Rapid Labs Ltd.



Torax Biosciences Ltd.



Tulip Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Blood-Grouping Reagents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 485.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agena Bioscience Inc., Alpha Laboratories, Arena BioScien, Atlas Medical GmbH, AXO Science, BAG Health Care GmbH, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., DIAGAST SAS, Grifols SA, Haemokinesis Ltd., Immucor Inc., Lorne Laboratories Ltd., Medical Diagnostics Corp., Merck KGaA, Novacyt SA, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Quotient Ltd., Rapid Labs Ltd., Torax Biosciences Ltd., and Tulip Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

