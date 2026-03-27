Blood Health Campaign Launches Nationwide on March 27

National Campaign Unites Leading Experts, Advocates, and Innovators to Advance Awareness, Equity, and Innovation in Hematology

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet announces the launch of Blood Health, debuting in USA Today and online today. This comprehensive campaign brings together a powerful coalition of medical experts, patient advocates, industry leaders, and influential voices to elevate awareness and drive progress across the spectrum of blood health.

This year's initiative highlights critical topics including blood cancer, rare blood disorders, patient access to care, treatment innovation, and the importance of early detection and education. Through compelling storytelling and expert-driven insights, the campaign aims to empower individuals and families navigating blood-related conditions while advancing the national conversation around hematologic health.

Featured Experts & Voices:

American Society of Hematology

Blood Cancer United

Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Ashley Monroe

Dr. Aaron Gerds

Dr. Melissa Frei-Jones

Special Editorial Spotlight:

Blood Health features a powerful cover story spotlighting singer-songwriter Ashley Monroe, who shares her personal journey navigating blood cancer and the resilience it required. In an exclusive interview, Monroe brings a deeply human perspective to the realities of diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship, helping to break down stigma and inspire hope for others facing similar challenges.

Monroe's voice amplifies the campaign's mission to raise awareness around early detection, patient advocacy, and the importance of continued innovation in hematology. By spotlighting her experience, the campaign underscores how storytelling and lived experiences can drive meaningful change, encourage proactive health decisions, and foster a stronger sense of community among patients and caregivers alike.

Through in-depth editorial features, digital storytelling, and cross-platform distribution, the campaign seeks to drive meaningful engagement and improve outcomes for individuals affected by blood-related conditions.

Blood Health officially launches nationwide today, March 27, within copies of USA Today and online.

To read the digital version of the campaign, visit:

https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/blood-health/

Media Contact:

Josh Rouse

Operation and Production Manager

[email protected]

Mediaplanet

SOURCE Mediaplanet