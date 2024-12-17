Blood In Blood Out star and indy film Director wins 26 film festivals with his latest film Last Kiss In Paris

Damian Chapa wins 26 film festivals for Last Kiss In Paris

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --I Want My Movie LLC's CEO, Damian Chapa, has garnered significant recognition within the film industry, winning an impressive 26 awards at various film festivals hosted on FilmFreeway.

"To receive such widespread acclaim, including Best Actor awards in France and Los Angeles, and Best Director in Rome, is truly a dream come true," said Damian Chapa. "This success underscores I Want My Movie's commitment to excellence and fuels our passion to continue pushing creative boundaries It's an amazing testament to the entire team's efforts!"

DAMIAN CHAPA WINS 26 FILM FESTIVALS WITH LAST KISS IN PARIS Post this LAST KISS IN PARIS STAR/DIRECTOR DAMIAN CHAPA

Among his many accolades, Damian Chapa's achievements include winning "Best Actor" at the prestigious RED MOVIE AWARDS in Reims, France, a city renowned for its rich cultural heritage and contribution to the arts. This win alone speaks volumes about the caliber of his performance and the recognition his work is receiving on an international stage. His talent is not limited to acting; he also received the "Best Director" award at the Rome International Movie Awards for his film "Last Kiss in Paris," further solidifying his multifaceted contributions to cinema. Last Kiss In Paris also earned many wins for comer Olga Kent who has won over 5 "Best Actress awards" for her portrayal of the brilliant poet however Schizophrenic Regina Romanescu in Chapa's Last Kiss In Paris that Chapa wrote and directed.

Beyond these international successes, Chapa's talent has also been recognized closer to home, with a "Best Actor" award at the LAFA Los Angeles Film Awards For Last Kiss In Paris.

Chapa's career trajectory is particularly noteworthy, having begun with a lead role in the cult classic "Blood In Blood Out," directed by academy award winner Taylor Hackford.

I WANT MY MOVIE LLC Iwantymymovie.com Damian Chapa star of Undersiege, Blood In Blood Out-Streetfighter and the first actor to play Lyle Menendez started his own production company and has recently won 26 Film festivals Including the "RED AWARDS" In France, Rome Film awards in Italy and anymore for his film LAST KISS IN PARIS. https://filmfreeway.com/users/dashboard https://pro.imdb.com/name/nm0152082/

SOURCE I Want My Movie LLC