Blood Pressure Cuffs Market to grow by USD 127.06 million|Technvio covering 800 Technologies

The report on the blood pressure cuffs market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the factors such as the increasing incidence of hypertension and growth of the geriatric population, the adoption of online marketing strategies, and the use of product bundling strategies.

The blood pressure cuffs market analysis includes product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the rise in the use of disposable cuffs to reduce HAIs as one of the prime reasons driving the blood pressure cuffs market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The blood pressure cuffs market covers the following areas:

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Sizing

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Forecast

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Cardinal Health Inc.

General Electric Co.

Halma Plc

Hillrom

Koninklijke Philips NV

Masimo Corp.

Microlife Corp.

Omron Healthcare Inc.

OSI Systems Inc.

Smiths Medical Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Reusable cuffs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Disposable cuffs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

