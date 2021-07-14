Blood Pressure Cuffs Market to grow by USD 127.06 million|Technvio covering 800 Technologies
Jul 14, 2021, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood pressure cuffs market is poised to grow by USD 127.06 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 7.66% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the blood pressure cuffs market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the factors such as the increasing incidence of hypertension and growth of the geriatric population, the adoption of online marketing strategies, and the use of product bundling strategies.
The blood pressure cuffs market analysis includes product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the rise in the use of disposable cuffs to reduce HAIs as one of the prime reasons driving the blood pressure cuffs market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The blood pressure cuffs market covers the following areas:
Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Sizing
Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Forecast
Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Halma Plc
- Hillrom
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Masimo Corp.
- Microlife Corp.
- Omron Healthcare Inc.
- OSI Systems Inc.
- Smiths Medical Inc.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market- The cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices market is segmented by product (defibrillators, pacemakers, and CRT devices) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Cerebral and Tissue Oximetry Devices Market- The cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market is segmented by product (modular devices and handheld devices) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Reusable cuffs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Disposable cuffs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Halma Plc
- Hillrom
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Masimo Corp.
- Microlife Corp.
- Omron Healthcare Inc.
- OSI Systems Inc.
- Smiths Medical Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/blood-pressure-cuffs-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article