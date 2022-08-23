Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Research Report by Product, End-user, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market size was estimated at USD 1,692.78 million in 2021, USD 1,870.01 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 10.64% to reach USD 3,106.21 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor, Automated/Digital Blood Pressure Monitor, Instruments and Accessories, Sphygmomanometer/Aneroid BP Monitor, and Transducers. The Automated/Digital Blood Pressure Monitor is further studied across Arm, Finger, and Wrist. The Instruments and Accessories is further studied across Blood Pressure Cuffs, Disposable, and Reusable. The Transducers is further studied across Arm, Finger, and Wrist.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics, Home Healthcare, and Hospitals.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing incidences of blood pressure-related diseases

Increase in geriatric population and prevalence of hypertension

Rise in demand for portable monitoring devices

Restraints

Limited awareness of the devices in developing countries

Opportunities

Rise in research and development activities to improve the performance of the device

Technological advancements by integrating sensors, bluetooth, and other smartphone applications

Challenges

Less accuracy and trained physicians

Companies Mentioned

A & D Company, Limited

American Diagnostic Corporation

Cascade Healthcare Solutions

Delite Surgicals

General Electric Company

GF Health Products, Inc.

Halma PLC

Helen of Troy Limited

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microlife Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Orient Surgical Company

Rossmax International Limited

Smiths Group PLC

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

TaiDoc Technology Corp.

