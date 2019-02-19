Blood Science Foundation Shines Light On Outstanding Chicagoland Youth, Announces Finalists For Inaugural NextUp Awards

Finalists, their families and community leaders will gather for the official awards ceremony on March 12 at the Art Institute of Chicago, where Blood Science Foundation will announce the winners.

"Throughout Chicago, determined young people are looking beyond themselves and doing good in their communities," said Sunny Chico, board member, Blood Science Foundation and co-chair, The NextUp Awards. "At Blood Science Foundation, we believe it is vital to give them the recognition that they deserve. That's why we launched the NextUp Awards."

"The very best of our youngest generation is taking ownership of their futures," added Mark Giaquinto, president and chief financial officer, Blood Science Foundation. "They realize it's about the good they can do for others, which can create a ripple effect and set an example for the entire region."

School districts, organizations and students themselves had the opportunity to nominate young people for the awards program. Nominees were required to live within the Vitalant service area in Chicagoland and had to have completed a charitable or philanthropic activity in the past 18 months that could be replicated in other cities.

A committee chosen by Blood Science Foundation selected three finalists from each of the age categories. One winner in each category will receive a $2,500 scholarship.

The 2019 finalists listed by category are:

Age 12 and under

Phoebe Berkowitz , 9, Highland Park, Illinois : Berkowitz has made both peers and adults aware of the importance of kindness with her Be Kind Chicagoland project. The project strengthens community and brings people together by emphasizing our common humanity.

: Berkowitz has made both peers and adults aware of the importance of kindness with her Be Kind Chicagoland project. The project strengthens community and brings people together by emphasizing our common humanity. Lenny Camacho , 12, Waukegan, Illinois : Camacho volunteered his time daily to hand out fresh produce to his classmates through the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Program at his school.

: Camacho volunteered his time daily to hand out fresh produce to his classmates through the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Program at his school. Lily Seibert , 12, Carpentersville, Illinois : Lily's Community Closet accepts gently used clothing and shoe donations that are distributed to local families in need.

Ages 13-15

Christian Guzaro Cruz, 15, Bensenville, Illinois : As youth president of Beyond Dreams, a youth group located in Bensenville , Cruz and his group hosted a free neighborhood wellness fair. They also host a monthly guest speaker to inform youth about various topics.

: As youth president of Beyond Dreams, a youth group located in , Cruz and his group hosted a free neighborhood wellness fair. They also host a monthly guest speaker to inform youth about various topics. Diego Medina , 13, Waukegan, Illinois : For the last two years, Medina has traveled to Honduras to help renovate Casa Guadalupe for Girls. Around the holidays, he also volunteers his time collecting and distributing food to low-income families.

: For the last two years, Medina has traveled to to help renovate Casa Guadalupe for Girls. Around the holidays, he also volunteers his time collecting and distributing food to low-income families. Prarthana Prashanth , 15, Aurora, Illinois : Prashanth brought OneInMath, a program that helps students master math skills, to the Chicagoland suburbs. In Spring 2019, Prashanth and her OneInMath team of high school volunteers will tutor students in four area libraries.

Ages 16-18

Angelica Diaz , 16, Chicago, Illinois : As a Water1st International Chicago Youth Board Member, Diaz's goal is to support sustainable water projects that improve health and ultimately break the cycle of poverty.

: As a Water1st International Chicago Youth Board Member, Diaz's goal is to support sustainable water projects that improve health and ultimately break the cycle of poverty. Justin Lorenz , 17, Dundee, Illinois : Lorenz's organization, Pedal Empowerment, aims to bring joy to others by providing bicycles to at-risk children.

: Lorenz's organization, Pedal Empowerment, aims to bring joy to others by providing bicycles to at-risk children. Kate White , 17, Orland Park, Illinois : White plays a large role in her school's Relay for Life program, helping to raise money and plan one of the largest youth events within the American Cancer Society. She also volunteers to help special needs children in her community.

Event sponsors include AON, Nixon Peabody, Drinker Biddle & Reath, Flexan, Hall Render, PNC and Swedish Covenant Health. For more information and to purchase tickets to attend the NextUp Awards, please click here.

About Blood Science Foundation

Blood Science Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Vitalant's blood bank operations in greater Pittsburgh and in Chicagoland. Through fundraising and public education efforts, Blood Science Foundation supports the life-saving mission of these blood banks – to provide an adequate blood supply to their hospital and health care customers so doctors can perform surgeries, treat critically injured patients and help others fight diseases. Blood Science Foundation also funds vital research aimed at curing blood-related diseases and ensuring a safe blood supply. For more information, visit www.bloodsciencefoundation.org.

