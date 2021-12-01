Blood Screening Market worth $3.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Blood Screening Market by Technology (Nucleic Acid Amplification, (Real-Time PCR), ELISA (Chemiluminescence immunoassay), Rapid Test, Western Blot), Product (Instrument, Reagent & Kits, Software) & End User (Blood Bank, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2026 from USD 2.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Blood Screening Market"

212 – Tables

44 – Figures

235 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=267747042

The demand for donated blood is rising because of advancements in healthcare systems and the availability of and the need for sophisticated surgical procedures, such as cardiovascular & transplant surgery, trauma care, and therapy for cancer and blood diseases. Emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest share of the blood screening market, by product & service segment, in 2020.

The blood screening market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, and software & services. The reagents & kits accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, mainly due to repeated use of reagents & kits in blood screening procedures due to the rising blood transfusion procedures, and the high consumption.

Nucleic Acid Test segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The blood screening market is segmented into nucleic acid test (NAT), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid tests, western blot assays, and next-generation sequencing (NGS). In 2020, the nucleic acid test (NAT) segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Factors such as the increasing adoption of NAT technology due to its higher sensitivity over other blood screening technologies and increasing number of blood donations.

The blood banks segment accounted for the largest share of the blood screening, by end user segment, in 2020.

Based on end users, the blood screening market is segmented into blood banks and hospitals. In 2020, the blood banks segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The growing number of organ transplantation surgeries is driving the growth of this segment, and the increasing demand for donated blood.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=267747042

North America is the largest regional market for blood screening market.

The global market is segmented into five major regions—north America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The North American market growth can be attributed to the increasing healthcare spending, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, and the highly developed healthcare system in the US and Canada.

The major players operating in this blood screening market are Grifols (Spain), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), bioMérieux (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher) (US), DiaSorin (Italy), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), GFE (Germany), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Mindray (China), Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Immucor, Inc. (US), Cellabs (Australia), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US), and Cepheid (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=267747042

Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Immunoassay Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Analyzers), Technology (ELISA, IFA, Rapid Tests, Radio Immunoassay), Specimen (Blood, Saliva, Urine), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/immunoassay-market-436.html

Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product & Service(Reagents, Kits, PoC & Tabletop Instruments), Application(COVID-19, Hepatitis, HAI, HIV, Oncology, Genetic Tests), Technology (PCR, NGS, ISH), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs)-Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/molecular-diagnostic-market-833.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/blood-screening-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/blood-screening.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets