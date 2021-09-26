Blood Supply in Crisis: Versiti Pleading for Lifesaving Blood Donations

"One in seven people will need blood and the current situation is dire for our partner hospitals and the patients they serve," said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti. "We are at the point where we are begging our loyal donors, as well as first-time donors in the community, to come out and donate today! Blood means life, and every single donation matters."

Due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Versiti's mobile collections are down more than 20,000 units of blood this year.

Versiti Blood Center of Illinois needs to see 5,000 donors this week, over 700 a day, to adequately provide their 86 hospital partners in the state with lifesaving blood.

All blood types are needed, with type O positive and O negative most in demand. O positive is the most common blood type, while O negative blood is the universal type that can be received safely by all patients in emergencies when the blood type is not known.

Donors are encouraged to make a commitment to help save a life through blood donation today! Donation center hours of been extended through October 1 to accommodate more donors; walk-ins are welcome.

Donor center locations:

WESTMONT : 6317 S. Fairview

: 6317 S. Fairview TINLEY PARK : 16100 Centennial Circle

: 16100 Centennial Circle BLOOMINGDALE : 204 Gary Ave.

: 204 Gary Ave. NAPERVILLE : 1297 S. Naper Blvd.

: 1297 S. Naper Blvd. WINFIELD : 27W281 Geneva Rd.

: 27W281 Geneva Rd. JOLIET : 2625 W. Jefferson St.

: 2625 W. Jefferson St. GENEVA : 2000 W. State St., Unit 1E

: 2000 W. State St., Unit 1E AURORA : 1200 N. Highland Ave.

: 1200 N. Highland Ave. ELGIN : 1140 N. McLean Blvd.

: 1140 N. McLean Blvd. CRYSTAL LAKE : 6296 Northwest Hwy.

: 6296 Northwest Hwy. YORKVILLE : 728 E. Veterans Pkwy., Suite 112

: 728 E. Veterans Pkwy., Suite 112 DEKALB : 2428 Sycamore Rd.

: 2428 Sycamore Rd. HIGHLAND: 2126 45th Street

One donation of blood can save up to three lives, and anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donating blood takes about an hour. As Versiti staff serves donors responding to this urgent need, wait times may increase.

To help ensure donor safety, everyone entering a Versiti facility must wear a mask and have their temperature taken. All Versiti donation locations practice social distancing and closely adhere to FDA and CDC cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood or find a blood drive in your community, call 1-800-786-4483 or visit Versiti online at versiti.org/IL.

ABOUT VERSITI BLOOD CENTER OF ILLINOIS

Versiti Blood Center of Illinois is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Aurora, IL., that specializes in blood products and services and provides expert medical and technical support. Founded in 1943, it is the oldest blood center in Illinois and serves patients at 86 hospitals in Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. It operates 13 donor centers and conducts nearly 2,200 blood drives annually at area hospitals, churches, businesses, schools and community centers. To learn more, visit versiti.org/IL.

SOURCE Versiti Blood Center of Illinois