Blood Viscometer Market Forecast Report, 2023 - Top Key Players Analyzed: Anton Paar GmbH, Benson Viscometers, BioFluid Technology, RheoSense, & Thermo Fisher Scientific: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global blood viscometer market is predicted to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the easy usage and high efficiency offered by the system. Blood viscometer is an instrument that measures fluid viscosity. Blood viscosity is the test performed using viscometers for identifying the blood flow in the vasculature and analyzing the risk of vascular disease. This test is performed on the basis of blood viscosity rates in the particular organ of the body.

Amongst different bio-fluids in the body, blood offers the most complex and diverse information about a body. The physical parameters in the blood are associated with various cardiovascular conditions, such as diabetes, coronary heart diseases, hypertension, and myocardial infarction. Hence, the growing incidences of these disorders is propelling the demand for blood viscometers. Various factors influencing the market growth include increasing cases of Alzheimer's disease, features of blood viscometers, such as fast functioning, display of accurate results, and safe diagnosis for viscosity, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population suffering from rheumatoid arthritis is fueling the market growth. Nonetheless, high price of blood viscometers is hampering the market growth.

The mortality rate in the developing economies is growing due to increase in number of cardiovascular disorders. Moreover, increasing research and developing activities and development in manufacturing facilities are expected to expand product portfolio of vendors and help in launch of new products, which will ultimately augment the growth opportunities of the market players. Testa Analytical Solutions e.K., a key market player recently launched 'The AYE Combo Refractometer/Viscometer', that detects intrinsic viscosity of extremely diluted samples. The device is specially designed to have high performing refractometer as an essential part of the viscometer. This will measure both viscosity and concentration of the same sample at the same time. In comparison to the conventional viscometers, the AYE Combo Refractometer/Viscometer accurately determines molecular parameters and is an ideal device for deciding the branching and structure of complex polymers.

A viscometer within gel permeation chromatography (GPC)/size-exclusion chromatography (SEC) works on the source of concentration signal for essential calculations. Here, DRI (Differential Refractive Index) detector cannot be used since it does not send corresponding concentration signal for measuring viscosity. To overcome this challenge, The AYE Combo can be ideally used, where both detectors are integrated into one device. The leading players in blood viscometers market can be listed as BioFluid Technology, Anton Paar, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Benson Viscometers, China Beijing Steellex Scientific Instrument, and RheoSense.

The 'Global Blood Viscometer Market Outlook 2018-2023' offers detailed coverage of blood viscometer industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading blood viscometer producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for blood viscometer. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global blood viscometer market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

South America

Key Vendors

Anton Paar GmbH



Benson Viscometers Ltd



BioFluid Technology Inc.



Beijing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co., Ltd.



RheoSense Inc.



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



Health Onvector Inc



Key Questions Answered in This Report

Analysis of the blood viscometer market including revenues, future growth, market outlook



Historical data and forecast



Regional analysis including growth estimates



Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.



Profiles on blood viscometer including products, sales/revenues, and market position



Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

