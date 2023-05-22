Blood Viscometer Market size to grow by USD 13,049.76 thousand from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing incidence of vascular diseases- Technavio

22 May, 2023, 23:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The blood viscometer market size is set to grow by USD 13,049.76 thousand from 2023 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing vascular diseases. Blood viscometers play a key role in determining the viscosity of blood by providing valuable information about the risk of vascular disorders. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!
The report on the blood viscometer market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Blood Viscometer Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
Market Driver
- Increasing vascular diseases
- Growing healthcare expenditure
- Growing demand for viscometers to determine fluid dynamics of blood flow
Market Trend
- Technological advances
- Increasing growth opportunities in emerging economies
- Increasing demand from diagnostic laboratories
Market Challenges
- High cost of blood viscometers
- Entry barriers
- Intense competition leading to increased pricing pressure on vendors
Blood Viscometer Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation
The blood viscometer market is segmented by product (rotational viscometers and capillary viscometers), end-user (hospitals, diagnostics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
The market share growth by the rotational viscometers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Rotational viscometers measure viscosity by analyzing the torque required to rotate a spindle immersed in a fluid at a constant speed. The rotational viscometers segment was valued at USD 18,240.03 thousand in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021.
By geography, North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of major vendors and the rising demand for testing blood viscosity are driving the growth of the market in North America.
For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 View Sample Report
The blood viscometer market covers the following areas:
Blood Viscometer Market Sizing
Blood Viscometer Market Forecast
Blood Viscometer Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- A and D Co. Ltd.
- AMETEK Inc.
- Analytical Technology and Control Ltd.
- Anton Paar GmbH
- ATAGO Co. Ltd.
- Benson Viscometers Ltd.
- BioFluid Technology Inc.
- Cambridge Viscosity Inc.
- Cannon Instrument Co.
- China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co.
- Fann Instrument Co.
- Health Onvector
- KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.
- Labtron Equipment Ltd.
- LAUDA Scientific GmbH
- PCE Holding GmbH
- Rheonics GmbH
- RheoSense Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Lamy Rheology
aandd.jp- The company offers blood viscometers such as SV-A Series.
atacgroup.com- The company offers blood viscometers such as NµLine Cone and Plate viscometer.
anton-paar.com- The company offers blood viscometers such as Lovis 2000 ME and DMA 4500 M.
|
Blood Viscometer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 13,049.76 thousand
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
6.25
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key countries
|
US, Germany, UK, France, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
A and D Co. Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Analytical Technology and Control Ltd., Anton Paar GmbH, ATAGO Co. Ltd., Benson Viscometers Ltd., BioFluid Technology Inc., Cambridge Viscosity Inc., Cannon Instrument Co., China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co., Fann Instrument Co., Health Onvector, KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD., Labtron Equipment Ltd., LAUDA Scientific GmbH, PCE Holding GmbH, Rheonics GmbH, RheoSense Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Lamy Rheology
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global blood viscometer market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global blood viscometer market 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Rotational viscometers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Rotational viscometers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Rotational viscometers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Rotational viscometers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Rotational viscometers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Capillary viscometers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Capillary viscometers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Capillary viscometers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Capillary viscometers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Capillary viscometers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ thousand)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by End-user ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ thousand)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ thousand)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 109: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 A and D Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 111: A and D Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: A and D Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: A and D Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: A and D Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Analytical Technology and Control Ltd.
- Exhibit 115: Analytical Technology and Control Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Analytical Technology and Control Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Analytical Technology and Control Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Anton Paar GmbH
- Exhibit 118: Anton Paar GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Anton Paar GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Anton Paar GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.6 ATAGO Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 121: ATAGO Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: ATAGO Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: ATAGO Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Benson Viscometers Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Benson Viscometers Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Benson Viscometers Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Benson Viscometers Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 BioFluid Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 127: BioFluid Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: BioFluid Technology Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: BioFluid Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Cambridge Viscosity Inc.
- Exhibit 130: Cambridge Viscosity Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Cambridge Viscosity Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Cambridge Viscosity Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Cannon Instrument Co.
- Exhibit 133: Cannon Instrument Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Cannon Instrument Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Cannon Instrument Co. - Key offerings
- 12.11 China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co.
- Exhibit 136: China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co. - Key offerings
- 12.12 KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.
- Exhibit 139: KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Labtron Equipment Ltd.
- Exhibit 142: Labtron Equipment Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Labtron Equipment Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: Labtron Equipment Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 PCE Holding GmbH
- Exhibit 145: PCE Holding GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 146: PCE Holding GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: PCE Holding GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.15 Rheonics GmbH
- Exhibit 148: Rheonics GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Rheonics GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Rheonics GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.16 RheoSense Inc.
- Exhibit 151: RheoSense Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: RheoSense Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: RheoSense Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 154: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 157: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 162: Research methodology
- Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 164: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations
