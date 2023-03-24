Blood viscometer market size to increase by USD 13,049.76 thousand between 2022 and 2027; A and D Co. Ltd., AMETEK Inc., among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood viscometer market size is forecast to grow by USD 13,049.76 thousand between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (rotational viscometers and capillary viscometers), end-user (hospitals, diagnostics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Company Profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blood Viscometer Market 2023-2027

The blood viscometer market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

A and D Co. Ltd. - The company offers blood viscometers such as SV-A Series.

- The company offers blood viscometers such as SV-A Series. ATAGO Co. Ltd. - The company offers blood viscometers such as VISCO B.

- The company offers blood viscometers such as VISCO B. Benson Viscometers Ltd. - The company offers blood viscometers such as BV200 automated clinical viscometer.

- The company offers blood viscometers such as BV200 automated clinical viscometer. BioFluid Technology Inc. - The company offers blood viscometers inflammatory and hematologic disorders.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global blood viscometer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 41% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the presence of major vendors are driving the growth of the blood viscometer market in North America.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing vascular diseases, the growing healthcare expenditure, and the growing demand for viscometers to determine fluid dynamics of blood flow. However, the high cost of blood viscometers will hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into rotational viscometers and capillary viscometers.

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics, and others.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

What are the key data covered in this blood viscometer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the blood viscometer market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of blood viscometer market vendors.

Blood Viscometer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13049.76 th Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A and D Co. Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Analytical Technology and Control Ltd., Anton Paar GmbH, ATAGO Co. Ltd., Benson Viscometers Ltd., BioFluid Technology Inc., Cambridge Viscosity Inc., Cannon Instrument Co., China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co., Fann Instrument Co., Health Onvector, KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD., Labtron Equipment Ltd., LAUDA Scientific GmbH, PCE Holding GmbH, Rheonics GmbH, RheoSense Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Lamy Rheology Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global blood viscometer market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global blood viscometer market 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Rotational viscometers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Rotational viscometers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Rotational viscometers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Rotational viscometers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Rotational viscometers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Capillary viscometers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Capillary viscometers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Capillary viscometers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Capillary viscometers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Capillary viscometers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ thousand)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ thousand)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by End-user ($ thousand)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ thousand)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ thousand)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ thousand)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A and D Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: A and D Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: A and D Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: A and D Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: A and D Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Analytical Technology and Control Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Analytical Technology and Control Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Analytical Technology and Control Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Analytical Technology and Control Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Anton Paar GmbH

Exhibit 118: Anton Paar GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 119: Anton Paar GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Anton Paar GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 ATAGO Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 121: ATAGO Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: ATAGO Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: ATAGO Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Benson Viscometers Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Benson Viscometers Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Benson Viscometers Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Benson Viscometers Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 BioFluid Technology Inc.

Exhibit 127: BioFluid Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: BioFluid Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: BioFluid Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Cambridge Viscosity Inc.

Exhibit 130: Cambridge Viscosity Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Cambridge Viscosity Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Cambridge Viscosity Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Cannon Instrument Co.

Exhibit 133: Cannon Instrument Co. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Cannon Instrument Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Cannon Instrument Co. - Key offerings

12.11 China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co.

Exhibit 136: China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co. - Overview



Exhibit 137: China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co. - Key offerings

12.12 KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.

ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD. Exhibit 139: KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD. - Overview

ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD. - Overview

Exhibit 140: KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD. - Product / Service

ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD. - Product / Service

Exhibit 141: KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD. - Key offerings

12.13 Labtron Equipment Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Labtron Equipment Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Labtron Equipment Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Labtron Equipment Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 PCE Holding GmbH

Exhibit 145: PCE Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 146: PCE Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: PCE Holding GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 Rheonics GmbH

Exhibit 148: Rheonics GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 149: Rheonics GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Rheonics GmbH - Key offerings

12.16 RheoSense Inc.

Exhibit 151: RheoSense Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: RheoSense Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: RheoSense Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 154: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

