Blood Warmer Devices Market: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio

Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key vendors operating in the blood warmer devices market is Barkey GmbH and Co. KG. The company offers ranger blood fluid warming unit, which is designed to provide warm fluid to patients during operation. The market also has the presence of a few other major players, such as Becton Dickinson and Co., BIEGLER GmbH, EMIT Corp., Estill Medical Technologies Inc., and Gentherm Inc.

Challenges Faced by Blood Warmer Devices Market Vendors

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blood Warmer Devices Market 2022-2026

The blood warmer devices market is fragmented. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of well-established vendors. The development and manufacturing of blood warmer devices are complex and cost-intensive. Hence, new players are not expected to enter the market easily.

Key Vendor Strategies to Overcome Market Challenges

Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. Vendors should heavily invest in innovative technologies for developing efficient and high-performance blood warmer devices for customers to stay ahead of their competitors.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Market Growth Potential

The blood warmer devices market size is expected to grow by USD 366.99 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Factors that will Drive the Market

Vendors in the blood warmer devices market can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. The increasing prevalence of hypothermia is one of these factors. In the US, approximately 67% of hypothermia-related deaths are seen among males annually due to excessive natural cold. Blood warmer devices are used for reducing the risk of hypothermia that is associated with the infusion of cold blood products. Hypothermia can be caused by environmental exposure, the opening of body cavities, infusion of cold fluids and blood, and impaired thermos regulatory control. Blood warmer devices help in keeping the blood warm and maintain a normal temperature. Hence, the global blood warmer devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Factors such as the presence of a large undiagnosed population may impede market growth.

Blood Viscometer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Factors such as the high cost of blood viscometers may impede market growth.

Blood Warmer Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 366.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Barkey GmbH and Co. KG, Becton Dickinson and Co., BIEGLER GmbH, EMIT Corp., Estill Medical Technologies Inc., Gentherm Inc., ICU Medical Inc., LIFE WARMER, MEQU, SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Smisson Cartledge Biomedical LLC, Stihler Electronic GmbH, Stryker Corp., The Surgical Co., Vyaire Medical Inc., 3M Co., and Belmont Medical Technologies Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Blankets and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Blankets and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Blankets and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Blankets and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Blankets and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 85: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 86: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 88: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Barkey GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 90: Barkey GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 91: Barkey GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Barkey GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 93: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 94: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 96: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Belmont Medical Technologies

Exhibit 98: Belmont Medical Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 99: Belmont Medical Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Belmont Medical Technologies - Key offerings

10.7 Estill Medical Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 101: Estill Medical Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Estill Medical Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Estill Medical Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Gentherm Inc.

Exhibit 104: Gentherm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Gentherm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Gentherm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Gentherm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Gentherm Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 ICU Medical Inc.

Exhibit 109: ICU Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: ICU Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: ICU Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 115: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Vyaire Medical Inc.

Exhibit 120: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio