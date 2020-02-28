Bloodhound Gang 'Hooray For Boobies' Expanded Vinyl Reissue Available March 27
Feb 28, 2020, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloodhound Gang, the alt-rock pranksters turned global pop stars, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their platinum 2000 breakthrough Hooray For Boobies with an expanded digital version available now, and vinyl reissue on March 27, 2020 via Interscope/UMe. The album, which features their Hot 100-charting hit and Total Request Live dance-pop smash "The Bad Touch," will be released on 2xLP clear vinyl. For the first time the album will be appended with "The Bad Touch (The Bully Mix)," a hard rock version of their iconic hit originally released on the 1999 12-inch.
In time for the album's anniversary February 29, the digital version adds 11 more bonus tracks including their cover of Black Sheep's 1991 hip-hop classic "The Choice Is Yours" and the original tune "Jackass" (as heard in 2001 film Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back). Remixes for singles "The Bad Touch," "The Ballad of Chasey Lain" and "Mope" are provided by the likes of chart-topping synth-pop pioneers Pet Shop Boys, industrial legends KMFDM and God Lives Underwater, Eurodance hitmakers Eiffel 65, Beck turntablist DJ Swamp and many more.
Founded in 1992 by suburban Philadelphia's Jimmy Pop, the Bloodhound Gang turned a combination of punk rock, rap, pop culture obsession and outrageous comedy into a major label sensation. The band's second album, 1996's One Fierce Beer Coaster and its lead single "Fire Water Burn" propelled them to MTV and alternative rock radio, eventually going Gold.
However, it would be the follow-up, 2000's Hooray For Boobies, that would make them part of the musical firmament. The delirious Euro disco tribute "The Bad Touch" became a worldwide dance smash, topping the US Dance Club chart and becoming a Number One hit in Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway and more. Eminem would immortalize the song on "The Real Slim Shady," the opening single from his Diamond-selling 2000 album The Marshall Mathers LP.
Bloodhound Gang have sold more than six million records worldwide, playing five continents and landing multiple songs on the Alternative Songs chart. Their mix of high-velocity jokes, addictive hooks and inspired cover songs have landed them more than a dozen TV and movie soundtracks, including Half Baked, Scary Movie, Fahrenheit 9/11, Malcolm in the Middle and more.
Vinyl track listing:
A Side
A1 I Hope You Die
A2 The Inevitable Return Of The Great White Dope
A3 Mama's Boy
A4 Three Point One Four
B Side
B1 Mope
B2 Yummy Down On This
B3 The Ballad Of Chasey Lain
B4 R.V.S.P.
B5 Magna Cum Nada
C Side
C1 The Bad Touch
C2 That Cough Came With A Prize
C3 Take The Long Way Home
C4 Hell Yeah
D Side
D1 Right Turn Clyde
D2 This Is Stupid
D3 A Lap Dance Is So Much Better When The Stripper Is Crying
D4 The Ten Coolest Things About New Jersey
D5 Along Comes Mary
D6 The Bad Touch (The Bully Mix) (bonus track)
Expanded Edition (Digital) track listing:
1. I Hope You Die
2. The Inevitable Return Of The Great White Dope
3. Mama's Boy
4. Three Point One Four
5. Mope
6. Yummy Down On This
7. The Ballad Of Chasey Lain
8. R.S.V.P.
9. Magna Cum Nada
10. The Bad Touch
11. That Cough Came With A Prize
12. Take The Long Way Home
13. Hell Yeah
14. Right Turn Clyde
15. This Is Stupid
16. A Lap Dance Is So Much Better When The Stripper Is Crying
17. The Ten Coolest Things About New Jersey
18. Along Comes Mary
Bonus Tracks
19. The Choice Is Yours
20. Jackass
21. The Bad Touch - The Bully Mix
22. The Bad Touch - The God Lives Underwater Mix
23. The Bad Touch - The K.M.F.D.M. Mix
24. The Bad Touch - The Eiffel 65 Mix
25. The Bad Touch - The Rollergirl Mix
26. The Ballad Of Chasey Lain - The Flirt Mix
27. The Ballad Of Chasey Lain - The Tease Mix
28. The Ballad Of Chasey Lain - The Whore Mix
29. Mope - The Swamp Remix
30. Mope - The Pet Shop Boys Remix
SOURCE Universal Music Enterprises
