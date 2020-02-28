Bloodhound Gang 'Hooray For Boobies' Expanded Vinyl Reissue Available March 27

In time for the album's anniversary February 29, the digital version adds 11 more bonus tracks including their cover of Black Sheep's 1991 hip-hop classic " The Choice Is Yours " and the original tune " Jackass " (as heard in 2001 film Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back ). Remixes for singles "The Bad Touch," " The Ballad of Chasey Lain " and " Mope " are provided by the likes of chart-topping synth-pop pioneers Pet Shop Boys, industrial legends KMFDM and God Lives Underwater, Eurodance hitmakers Eiffel 65, Beck turntablist DJ Swamp and many more.

Founded in 1992 by suburban Philadelphia's Jimmy Pop, the Bloodhound Gang turned a combination of punk rock, rap, pop culture obsession and outrageous comedy into a major label sensation. The band's second album, 1996's One Fierce Beer Coaster and its lead single "Fire Water Burn" propelled them to MTV and alternative rock radio, eventually going Gold.

However, it would be the follow-up, 2000's Hooray For Boobies, that would make them part of the musical firmament. The delirious Euro disco tribute "The Bad Touch" became a worldwide dance smash, topping the US Dance Club chart and becoming a Number One hit in Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway and more. Eminem would immortalize the song on "The Real Slim Shady," the opening single from his Diamond-selling 2000 album The Marshall Mathers LP.

Bloodhound Gang have sold more than six million records worldwide, playing five continents and landing multiple songs on the Alternative Songs chart. Their mix of high-velocity jokes, addictive hooks and inspired cover songs have landed them more than a dozen TV and movie soundtracks, including Half Baked, Scary Movie, Fahrenheit 9/11, Malcolm in the Middle and more.

Vinyl track listing:

A Side

A1 I Hope You Die

A2 The Inevitable Return Of The Great White Dope

A3 Mama's Boy

A4 Three Point One Four

B Side

B1 Mope

B2 Yummy Down On This

B3 The Ballad Of Chasey Lain

B4 R.V.S.P.

B5 Magna Cum Nada

C Side

C1 The Bad Touch

C2 That Cough Came With A Prize

C3 Take The Long Way Home

C4 Hell Yeah

D Side

D1 Right Turn Clyde

D2 This Is Stupid

D3 A Lap Dance Is So Much Better When The Stripper Is Crying

D4 The Ten Coolest Things About New Jersey

D5 Along Comes Mary

D6 The Bad Touch (The Bully Mix) (bonus track)

Expanded Edition (Digital) track listing:

1. I Hope You Die

2. The Inevitable Return Of The Great White Dope

3. Mama's Boy

4. Three Point One Four

5. Mope

6. Yummy Down On This

7. The Ballad Of Chasey Lain

8. R.S.V.P.

9. Magna Cum Nada

10. The Bad Touch

11. That Cough Came With A Prize

12. Take The Long Way Home

13. Hell Yeah

14. Right Turn Clyde

15. This Is Stupid

16. A Lap Dance Is So Much Better When The Stripper Is Crying

17. The Ten Coolest Things About New Jersey

18. Along Comes Mary

Bonus Tracks

19. The Choice Is Yours

20. Jackass

21. The Bad Touch - The Bully Mix

22. The Bad Touch - The God Lives Underwater Mix

23. The Bad Touch - The K.M.F.D.M. Mix

24. The Bad Touch - The Eiffel 65 Mix

25. The Bad Touch - The Rollergirl Mix

26. The Ballad Of Chasey Lain - The Flirt Mix

27. The Ballad Of Chasey Lain - The Tease Mix

28. The Ballad Of Chasey Lain - The Whore Mix

29. Mope - The Swamp Remix

30. Mope - The Pet Shop Boys Remix

