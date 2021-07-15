Bloodstream Infection Testing Market growth in Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry | Technavio
Businesses Will Pass Through The Response, Recovery, And Renewal Phases.
The Bloodstream Infection Testing Market Will Have Abbott Laboratories, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., And Becton, Dickinson, And Co. As Major Participants During 2021-2025.
Jul 15, 2021, 02:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "bloodstream infection testing market segmented by Technology (Conventional testing and Non-conventional testing) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the bloodstream infection testing market size is expected to reach a value of USD 3.56 billion during 2021-2025?
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19
The bloodstream infection testing market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
The recovery process involves various phases including:
- Recognizing the existing business model
- Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.
- Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Bloodstream Infection Testing Market
Abbott Laboratories
The company offers i STAT 1. It is a lightweight, portable, and easy-to-use blood analyzer that delivers diagnostic results in minutes.
Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.
The company offers products such as Accelerate PhenoTest BC Kit and Sophonix MS Fast.
Becton, Dickinson and Co.
The company offers products such as The BACTEC FX and BD Vacutainer.
https://www.technavio.com/report/bloodstream-infection-testing-market-industry-analysis
Bloodstream Infection Testing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Bloodstream infection testing market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Conventional Testing
- Non-conventional Testing
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The bloodstream infection testing market is driven by increasing hospital visits. In addition, unmet needs in developing countries are expected to trigger the bloodstream infection testing market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
