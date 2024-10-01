BLOODWORKS NORTHWEST TEAMSTERS TO RALLY OUTSIDE CORPORATE HQ FOR FIRST CONTRACT

Teamsters Demand a Fair and Equitable First Collective Bargaining Agreement

For Planning Purposes

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloodworks Northwest Teamsters will rally outside the employer's headquarters on October 2 to demand the company offer a contract with union security. These workers are a critical part of the blood supply chain and organized with Teamsters Local 252 in June 2023.

For nearly a year, Bloodworks Northwest Teamsters have been in negotiations with the company to secure a strong first contract. Workers will rally ahead of a virtual town hall with Bloodworks Northwest executives to send a clear message to their employer that they are committed to getting the agreement and union protections that they deserve.

WHO: Bloodworks Northwest Teamsters, members and leaders from Local 252



WHEN: Wednesday, October 2

12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.



WHERE: Bloodworks Northwest Corporate Office

921 Terry Avenue

Seattle, WA 98104



VISUALS: Workers with rally signs that state "Bloodworks Northwest Works Because of Teamsters" and "Fair Contract Now for Bloodworks Northwest Teamsters"

