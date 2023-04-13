Bloody Disgusting Presents: 'Untold' - Unravel the Enigma of the Alleged Scariest Movie Ever Made

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloody Disgusting, the masterminds behind the VHS series and the release of the recent slasher hit Terrifier 2, have stumbled upon a project shrouded in secrecy: Untold. This enigmatic horror concept originates from a TikTok sensation that sparked wild speculation about a lost film, rumored to be the scariest ever made. Bloody Disgusting invites audiences to explore the enigma with them and ponder whether Untold film is real or just a warped figment of our social-fueled imagination.

Tom Owen, co-founder of Bloody Disgusting, cryptically shared, "What is 'Untold'? We're diving headfirst into this captivating mystery that has gripped the imagination of horror fans. We're here to push the boundaries and make people question everything they know about horror. It's going to be a wild ride that even we don't know where it will lead."

Brad Miska, co-founder of Bloody Disgusting, added, "We don't want to give too much away, but after what we've uncovered so far, I think 'Untold' has the potential to change how people perceive the horror genre. What if the scariest movie ever made was hidden in plain sight? We're inviting audiences to join us as we delve into this mystery and, together, uncover the truth."

"As the secrets surrounding 'Untold' begin to unweave in real time, we will all bear witness to a completely new experience in horror. Buckle up," says Tyler Nicolo/ MR.MOVIE (@tmi_7).

In the coming months, Bloody Disgusting will be providing exclusive details to fans as they sort out the mystery surrounding Untold. Expect video updates, interviews, and other content that that will keep the curious up to speed as the project unfolds.

Those who are eager to join the conversation and share their theories can follow Bloody Disgusting on social media using the hashtag #Untold. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare for a cinematic experience that will leave you questioning the very nature of horror itself.

