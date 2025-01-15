BLOODY VALENTINE: TERRIFIER 3 PREMIERES FEB. 14 ON CINEVERSE'S SCREAMBOX

Hit slasher film moves to streaming service after killer theatrical run

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, announced today that Terrifier 3, the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. history, will premiere Feb. 14 on SCREAMBOX, Cineverse's streaming service for horror fans. The streaming release of Terrifier 3 – distributed by Cineverse and its horror division, Bloody Disgusting – will include a new stunt "Terrify Your Heart: Art's Bloody Valentines."

Terrifier 3 (PRNewsfoto/Cineverse Corp.)

On March 14, ART ATTACK! The Dissection of Terrifier 3 – a new behind-the-scenes documentary feature offering fans an insider's look into the making of Terrifier 3 – will debut on SCREAMBOX. An exclusive sneak peek of the feature aired during Terrifier 3's return to theaters for a limited run during Christmas week.

Terrifier 3 wrapped 2024 with unprecedented success, grossing nearly $55 million at the box office and topping key EST/VOD charts. In addition to its strong theatrical run, the slasher masterpiece has performed well on home entertainment, debuting at No. 1 in Fandango's rankings and getting as high as No. 2 with Microsoft and No. 3 on iTunes. The new release on physical media includes formats such as DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD + Blu-ray and 4K UHD + Blu-ray Steelbook and has quickly become a collector's item. Terrifier 2, the second film in the Terrifier franchise, continues to be a hit on SCREAMBOX, ranking as the platform's most-watched film in 2024.

"It's no surprise that Terrifier 3 fans have come out to support this franchise at every turn," said Cineverse Chief Content Officer Yolanda Macias. "Big and small screens alike are vibrant showcases for director Damien Leone's creativity and vision. Wherever you watch, Art the Clown is incredibly thrilling. As of Feb. 14, audiences can immerse themselves in his world whenever they want on SCREAMBOX."

After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they're safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe.

Produced by Phil Falcone and written and directed by Damien Leone, Terrifier 3 stars David Howard Thornton, Lauren Lavera, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Alexa Blair, Mason Mecartea, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams with Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and Jason Patric.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. history; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

About SCREAMBOX



SCREAMBOX features a broad mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike. The service is refreshed monthly with content from the Company's extensive genre library with films and episodes delivering every type of terror imaginable. SCREAMBOX currently features classic horror films like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Black Christmas, instant slasher hit Terrifier 2 as well as the BBC series Bedlam and Being Human. SCREAMBOX recently premiered the found footage feature Frogman and acquired the highly anticipated anthology Tales From the Void. SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast, Cox and screambox.

CONTACTS:

For Media, The Lippin Group for Cineverse

[email protected]

For Investors, Julie Milstead

[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.